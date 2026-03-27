An Iran-linked hacker group has claimed responsibility for the leaking of FBI Director Kash Patel’s personal email address.

It is believed that Handala Hack Team is a front for Iranian government-linked cyber intelligence units.

The Justice Department has confirmed the report, saying material posted online appears to be authentic.

The group, called Handala Hack Team, said Trump loyalist Patel was one of its “successfully hacked victims.”

The Iranian state-backed “Handala Hack Team” is claiming to have breached FBI Director Kash Patel’s personal email, posting an apparent resume and several old photos of Patel. pic.twitter.com/PHwkBrw88z

The group is a self-described “pro-Palestine” collective and has previously conducted a series of cyber attacks on US officials and businesses.

The material leaked from Patel’s email appears to be a mix of personal and work-related correspondence sent between 2010 and 2019.

It is currently unknown if any classified information was leaked.

It comes as the United States’ war with Iran continues to cause chaos in the Middle East.

The US is reportedly considering a massive troop deployment that would include ‘infantry and armoured vehicles,’ according to the Wall Street Journal.

It is being presented as another option for Trump as he seeks peace talks with Iran.

The troops would likely be sent to a US military base within striking distance of Iran’s Kharg island.

Around 5,000 US Marines and several thousand paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division are already making their way to the Middle East.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said that no decision had been made yet.

She said: “All announcements regarding troop deployments will come from the Department of War.