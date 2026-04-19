FBI director Kash Patel denies he is a threat to US national security after excessive drinking claims
The FBI director has been accused of excessive drinking, rendering him unreachable at times and causing concern he is a national security threat.
Kash Patel, director of the FBI, has dismissed allegations that his heavy drinking and erratic behaviour pose a threat to US national security.
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Reports allege that staff had been forced to delay his briefings after nights of drinking, and that Mr Patel was paranoid about losing his job.
Allegations include the FBI director being unreachable at times during his tenure, with Mr Patel’s security team having difficulty waking him because of his intoxication.
As a result, officials reportedly put in a request for breaching equipment - normally used by Swat and hostage rescue teams to break into buildings.
Colleagues of Mr Patel also said his behaviour was potentially endangering public safety, particularly should a domestic terror attack occur at a time of high alert, such as during the Iran war.
The FBI director has furiously denied the claims, originally reported in The Atlantic, saying: “Print it, all false, I’ll see you in court – bring your chequebook.”
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In a subsequent statement on social media, the FBI director added: “See you and your entire entourage of false reporting in court...
"But do keep at it with the fake news, actual malice standard is now what some would call a legal lay up.”
Mr Patel has been at the centre of a number of controversies in his 14 months in charge, such as sharing inaccurate information about live investigations.
One example came in September last year, when conservative influencer Charlie Kirk was shot dead on a college campus and Mr Patel incorrectly stated a suspect was in custody.
In October, he also declared the FBI had thwarted a terrorist attack before charges had been filed - allowing two suspects who plotted to blow up a gay bar to flee.
At the Winter Olympics earlier this year, he was pictured chugging beer with the US men’s hockey team in their dressing room - after flying in on a taxpayer funded government plane - which reportedly brought criticism from President Trump.
Other reports also allege a "freak out" when Mr Patel couldn't log into an internal computer system, believing he had been fired, as well as purging legions of experienced staff just days before the US launched its war with Iran - including members of a counter-intelligence team that tracked threats from Tehran.
Reacting to the allegations on X, Mr Patel wrote: “Memo to the fake news – the only time I’ll ever actually be concerned about the hit piece lies you write about me will be when you stop. Keep talking, it means I’m doing exactly what I should be doing.
"And no amount of BS you write will ever deter this FBI from making America safe again and taking down the criminals you love.”