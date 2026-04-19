The FBI director has been accused of excessive drinking, rendering him unreachable at times and causing concern he is a national security threat.

The FBI director, Kash Patel, is denying allegations detailed in a new report that he drinks to excess and has been unreachable at times during his tenure in office. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Kash Patel, director of the FBI, has dismissed allegations that his heavy drinking and erratic behaviour pose a threat to US national security.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Reports allege that staff had been forced to delay his briefings after nights of drinking, and that Mr Patel was paranoid about losing his job. Allegations include the FBI director being unreachable at times during his tenure, with Mr Patel’s security team having difficulty waking him because of his intoxication. As a result, officials reportedly put in a request for breaching equipment - normally used by Swat and hostage rescue teams to break into buildings. Colleagues of Mr Patel also said his behaviour was potentially endangering public safety, particularly should a domestic terror attack occur at a time of high alert, such as during the Iran war. The FBI director has furiously denied the claims, originally reported in The Atlantic, saying: “Print it, all false, I’ll see you in court – bring your chequebook.” Read more: Another attempted arson attack reported at north London synagogue overnight Read more: Attacks on peacekeepers in Lebanon must stop says UN chief

Patel threatened to sue the Atlantic over the story published on Friday, which detailed his alleged heavy drinking. Picture: Alamy

In a subsequent statement on social media, the FBI director added: “See you and your entire entourage of false reporting in court... "But do keep at it with the fake news, actual malice standard is now what some would call a legal lay up.” Mr Patel has been at the centre of a number of controversies in his 14 months in charge, such as sharing inaccurate information about live investigations. One example came in September last year, when conservative influencer Charlie Kirk was shot dead on a college campus and Mr Patel incorrectly stated a suspect was in custody. In October, he also declared the FBI had thwarted a terrorist attack before charges had been filed - allowing two suspects who plotted to blow up a gay bar to flee.

The reports stated that Patel is concerned he might soon be fired, according to current and former government officials. Picture: Alamy