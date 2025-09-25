FBI shares 'handwritten notes' by Dallas shooting suspect amid claims he hoped to spark 'real terror' among ICE agents
The bureau has revealed further details following the shooting at a Texas immigration centre that left two dead including the gunman
A gunman who shot three people at a Texas immigration centre before turning the weapon on himself set out to inflict "real terror" on ICE agents, the head of the FBI has claimed.
Listen to this article
Two people died, including the gunman, with two others left critically injured after the suspect opened fire at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday.
Now, the FBI has revealed that the gunman left a "handwritten note" prior to the attack.
The shooter, confirmed as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn by the FBI, targeted those at the centre using a rifle position on a nearby rooftop.
The FBI earlier revealed that "Anti-ICE" messages were found on rounds fired and ammunition discovered close to the gunman's body at the scene.
Officials are yet to identity the victims of the attack.
Read more: Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy jailed for five years over illegal campaign funding
Read more: Every adult in the UK to require digital ID under new Keir Starmer plan
FBI director, Kash Patel, has now said that devices seized by his agents at a property and the location contained "writings" crucial in understanding the attack.
A handwritten note recovered by the FBI read: "Hopefully this will give ICE agents real terror, to think, 'is there a sniper with AP rounds on that roof?"
All three victims were in a transport van outside the facility when the shooting took place, according to the Department of Homeland Security.
Mr Patel added: "They were still hit inside the vehicle. You know there were some brave men and women on the ground that went into those vans pulling those detainees out while they were under fire."
Joshua's brother told NBC he "didn't have strong feelings about ICE as far as I knew".
This morning just before 7am local time, an individual fired multiple rounds at a Dallas, Texas ICE facility, killing one, wounding several others, before taking his own life. FBI, DHS, ATF are on the ground with Dallas PD and state authorities.— FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 24, 2025
While the investigation is… pic.twitter.com/SMOyxiKLqA
"I didn't think he was politically interested," he added.
"He wasn't interested in politics on either side as far as I knew."
ICE acting Director Todd Lyons told CNN the gunman may be from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
As agents approached the shooter, the suspect turned the gun on himself, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed.
"We’ve seen a lot of violence at ICE facilities, and this is not the first time that we’ve seen an attack, even this year at an ICE facility," Deputy ICE Director Madison Sheahan said following the shooting.
No ICE officers were injured in the attack, Ms Sheahan said.
Law enforcement officials have said that at least two detainees are believed to be among the victims.