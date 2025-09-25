A gunman who shot three people at a Texas immigration centre before turning the weapon on himself set out to inflict "real terror" on ICE agents, the head of the FBI has claimed.

Two people died, including the gunman, with two others left critically injured after the suspect opened fire at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday.

Now, the FBI has revealed that the gunman left a "handwritten note" prior to the attack.

The shooter, confirmed as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn by the FBI, targeted those at the centre using a rifle position on a nearby rooftop.

The FBI earlier revealed that "Anti-ICE" messages were found on rounds fired and ammunition discovered close to the gunman's body at the scene.

Officials are yet to identity the victims of the attack.

Read more: Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy jailed for five years over illegal campaign funding

Read more: Every adult in the UK to require digital ID under new Keir Starmer plan