The US President said 'justice in America' has been served after his prominent critic was charged

By Jacob Paul

Former FBI director James Comey has been indicted on two criminal charges.

The first charge relates to making a false statement and the second to obstructing a congressional proceeding. Unsealed on Thursday night, Mr Comey was accused of making "false statements within the during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on 30 September 2020. The alleged false statement relates to telling a senator on the committee that he had not “authorised someone else at the FBI to be an anonymous source in news reports" concerning an FBI probe. It is assumed this relates to an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections. The charge does not concern the substance of the probe itself, rather the fact the Mr Comey allegedly lied to Congress. The second charge alleges that Mr Comey "did corruptly endeavour to influence, obstruct and impede the due and proper exercise of the power of inquiry under which an investigation was being had before the Senate Judiciary Committee by making false and misleading statements" before the committee. Read more: Former FBI director James Comey ‘called for assassination of Donald Trump’ in suggestive social media post Read more: Donald Trump nominates Pam Bondi for attorney general hours after Matt Gaetz withdraws

Maintaining his innocence, Mr Comey said: "My family and I have know for years that there are costs to standing up to Donald Trump." "We will not live on our knees." He added that "fear is the tool of a tyrant", and that he is not afraid. While his "heart is broken" for the justice department, he said he still has faith in the judicial system. "I'm innocent ...So let's have a trial," he said. The charges were brought forward by Lindsey Halligan, one of Mr Trump's former defence lawyers. It comes just days after the Mr Trump called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to more aggressively investigate his political enemies in a post on Truth Social. Addressing Ms Bondi, he said that the lack of criminal charges against his top adversaries was “killing our reputation and credibility”. “We can’t delay any longer,” said Trump. “JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!” The president expressed frustration that “nothing is being done”, and in the investigation into Mr Comey, New York Attorney General Letitia James and Democratic Senator Adam Schiff, who oversaw his first impeachment trial. “They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done,” Mr Trump said on Saturday. Announcing the charges, Ms Bondi said: "No one is above the law. Today's indictment reflects this Department of Justice's commitment to holding those who abuse positions of power accountable for misleading the American people."

President Trump has hailed the indictment as 'justice in America'. Picture: Getty