North Korea was responsible for the theft of more than $6 billion in virtual assets from cryptocurrency exchange Binance, the FBI said on Saturday.

Malicious actors from North Korea were observed laundering the stolen assets by converting them into ethereum, the FBI said, adding that it expects "further laundering stages" for the stolen digital assets.

An elite group of North Korean hackers, who go by the name of the TraderTraitor group, emerged as the prime suspects early on.

Researchers say TraderTraitor targets developers and IT staff at financial institutions through malware or phony job offers, tricking candidates into downloading malicious software during fake job interviews, giving the hackers access to login credentials and other sensitive data.

TRM Labs, a blockchain intelligence firm that surveils the industry, said the elite hacking unit were able to carry out the record-breaking heist in just 20 minutes.

Binance said it has recovered around 90 per cent of the funds lost after hackers stole nearly $6.3bn (£4.7bn) of assets.

Read more: Crypto firm Binance says it has replenished 90% of losses after $6.3bn hack

Read more: 'Largest cryptocurrency heist in history' sees $6.3bn stolen by elite North Korean hackers