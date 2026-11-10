FBI 'looking into' Nvidia boss's affair with Chinese spy, Trump says
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Donald Trump has said the FBI is looking into tech giant Nvidia over its CEO’s affair with an alleged Chinese spy.
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The US President said he spoke to Jensen Huang after it emerged that he may have been the target of Beijing espionage.
"I asked him that question, 'Did you have any idea she was a spy?' He said 'I had no idea she was a spy' and I really believe him," Mr Trump said on Monday.
Mr Trump later told reporters at the White House that the FBI was looking into it, but did not specify whether there was an investigation, or when it had been launched.
Beijing has rejected claims that the Nvidia boss was targeted, branding the allegations "entirely groundless, speculative and intended to smear and malign China".
It comes as hundreds of billions of dollars have been wiped off Nvidia’s stock market value as shares plunged.
Read more: Nvidia boss summoned by Congress over ‘interactions’ with suspected Chinese spy
Read more: Nvidia shares plunge after boss embroiled in alleged Chinese spy scandal
The chipmaker’s board has launched its own investigation into the chief executive's affair with Alice Huang, an alleged Chinese spy.
Mr Huang apologised to his wife and to the company in an open letter posted on Nvidia’s website.
US intelligence determined that Alice Huang, a former executive of a Singapore-based data centre company called Megaspeed International, was gathering information for Beijing, The New York Times reported.
Ms Huang was first seen with Mr Huang in 2024, and they have since been spotted dining together, sometimes with other tech leaders, and leaving in the same car.
It is thought that China is interested in the goings-on within US AI operations.
Nvidia has come into focus after the Joe Biden administration sought to slow down Beijing's development of AI by putting limits on semiconductor exports.
It has come as a major blow to Nvidia and tarnished Mr Huang’s tenure as boss of the Silicon Valley tech giant, whose shares hit an all-time high last month on its AI successes, making it one of the world’s most valuable publicly traded companies, alongside Apple and Microsoft.
Nvidia chips power many of the data centres and systems used to train and run AI models, but its sales of computer chips to China have at times been targeted by US regulators seeking to limit Beijing’s access to such technology.
Market experts said the scandal could lead to a further rout in the US tech sector and lead to fears over the AI bubble.
Neil Wilson, Saxo UK investor strategist, said: “Nvidia is huge and at the heart of the AI supply chain, so what happens to this stock matters to the rest of the market.“There is the potential for this story to knock sentiment, which is already pretty fragile.”
LBC has approached the FBI for comment.