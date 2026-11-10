President Donald Trump said the FBI is looking into Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's affair with a Chinese spy. Picture: JIM WATSON/Getty

By Jacob Paul

Donald Trump has said the FBI is looking into tech giant Nvidia over its CEO’s affair with an alleged Chinese spy.

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The US President said he spoke to Jensen Huang after it emerged that he may have been the target of Beijing espionage. "I asked him that question, 'Did you have any idea she was a spy?' He said 'I had no idea she was a spy' and I really believe him," Mr Trump said on Monday. Mr Trump later told reporters at the White House that the FBI was looking into it, but did not specify whether there was an investigation, or when it had been launched. Beijing has rejected claims that the Nvidia boss was targeted, branding the allegations "entirely groundless, speculative and intended to smear and malign China". It comes as hundreds of billions of dollars have been wiped off Nvidia’s stock market value as shares plunged. Read more: Nvidia boss summoned by Congress over ‘interactions’ with suspected Chinese spy Read more: Nvidia shares plunge after boss embroiled in alleged Chinese spy scandal

Nvidia's share value plunged after the affair emerged. Picture: Sean Gallup/Getty