FBI agents raided the home of President Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton in the early hours of Friday, August 22.

Agents went to Mr Bolton’s DC-area home as part of a high-profile national security probe, ordered by FBI Director Kash Patel.

The raid is reportedly part of a “national security investigation in search of classified records”, although further details are currently unknown.

Patel seemingly hinted at the raid ahead of time, in an X post on Friday morning.

“NO ONE is above the law…@FBI agents on mission,” he posted.

Patel’s tweet was reposted by Attorney General Pam Bondi, writing: “America’s safety isn’t negotiable. Justice will be pursued. Always.”

According to initial reports by the New York Post, agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided the Bethesda, Maryland property at 7am local time.

Mr Bolton served as national security adviser from 2018 to 2019, during Trump’s first term, but has since become an outspoken critic of Trump.

