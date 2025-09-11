The first images of a "person of interest" in the investigation into the assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk have been released by the FBI - as the hunt to find the gunman continues.

He is also wearing sunglasses and a black hat with a white logo.

The man is shown wearing a black top with what appears to be a USA flag in the middle.

"We are seeking the public's help in identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University," a statement from Utah's Department of Public Safety read.

Investigators are appealing for help locating the pictured man while the killer behind the shooting remains at large.

Officials say they have received more than 130 tips since this morning.

Robert Bohls, the FBI special agent in charge of the case, said: "I assure you that all leads and tips are being fully investigated."

He asked anyone with video or images from the shooting to hand them over to the FBI.

Charlie Kirk was shot in the neck 20 minutes into a student-sponsored event at Utah Valley University, which came as he discussed mass shootings with the audience.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital around an hour after being taken away by car.

The FBI discovered the gunman's weapon - a high-powered bolt-action rifle - in a nearby woods after tracking the suspect's movements.

The shooter fled into a neighbourhood after shooting the close ally of Donald Trump in the neck in front of 3,000 horrified students, the FBI said.

Footage showed what appeared to be a lone figure, dressed in dark clothing, lying on the roof of a university building about 150 yards from where the conservative firebrand was speaking in front of the students.

Two men were arrested at the scene but were later released - with cops clarifying they were not suspects.