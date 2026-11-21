The alleged breach comes amid a series of major cyber incidents and technology outages across the US, raising concerns over the security of sensitive information

The suspected breach, follows reports of a separate incident involving an FBI system in recent months. Picture: Alamy

By Isobel Anderson Morris

The FBI is reportedly investigating a suspected breach of a nationwide crime database, according to US media reports citing two people briefed on the matter.

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The National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database is used by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies across the United States to share criminal justice information. It contains sensitive records relating to missing persons, fugitives, stolen property, arrest warrants and criminal histories, and is also used to support background checks. The suspected breach, first reported by CNN, follows reports of a separate incident involving an FBI system in recent months, amid growing concerns over a series of cyber incidents and major technology disruptions across the US. President Donald Trump addressed the reported breach on Saturday, describing it as “not good.” Read more: Mayor Mamdani announces closure of ‘infamous’ jail ‘once and for all’ Read more: 'Stupid people' criticise my relationships with Xi and Putin, says Trump

President Donald Trump addressed the reported breach on Saturday, describing it as “not good.”. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Fox News, he said officials had only recently learned about the incident. He added: “But maybe we'll learn things that we would've never learned otherwise," The reports come amid a series of major technology disruptions, including an overnight aviation incident that was said to ground more than 11,000 US flights and left around 1.5 million passengers stranded. Ongoing upgrades to copper wiring used by US air traffic control were reportedly blamed for the disruption. Meanwhile, Microsoft apologised following a major global outage that affected police forces, the NHS, businesses and schools. The US-based company attributed the disruption to a ‘technical issue not related to cyber or AI agents’. Microsoft said it was “deeply sorry” for the disruption, which was described as one of the worst IT outages in years.

The reports come after an overnight aviation incident that was said to ground more than 11,000 US flights and left around 1.5 million passengers stranded. Picture: Getty