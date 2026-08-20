FBI agents seized electronic devices and raided the home of former Congressman Eric Swalwell last weekend, according to sources close to the investigation.

Sources told reporters that authorities took electronic devices off of the California politician in a San Francisco airport on Saturday and then raided his home in D.C.the next day as part of an ongoing sexual misconduct investigation into the politician.

Swalwell, 45, was serving as a member of Congress and was running for Governor of California when allegations of sexual misconduct in his office, including one staffer’s allegations of rape, emerged which resulted in him resigning from his congressional seat and dropping out of the gubernatorial race.

A federal investigation was launched into the politician in April over the sexual misconduct claims against him. He is also under investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department for accusations of rape and sexual assault.

The raids over the weekend are believed to be tied to the federal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. Four women have said they were contacted by the FBI in regards to the federal probe.

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