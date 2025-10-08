About 14 million car finance agreements could be due compensation under the UK financial watchdog’s proposed redress scheme.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said many motor finance firms did not comply with the law or its rules when they sold car loans over approximately 17 years.

It means millions of motorists could be in line for compensation from their lender.

Here, the PA news agency looks into the scheme and what consumers can expect.

– Why has the FCA set up a compensation scheme?

The watchdog was looking into data from around 32 million motor finance agreements made between April 6 2007 and November 1 2024, incorporating loans on a car, motorbike or van.

About 44% of those will be considered unfair and will qualify for compensation under its proposals.

Most of the car finance deals covered by the scheme involve so-called discretionary commission arrangements (DCAs).

This refers to arrangements whereby brokers, including car dealers, were able to increase interest rates on car loans so they could get more commission.

The FCA said this led to unfairness for customers who were not properly informed about the arrangement and therefore did not have the opportunity to negotiate or find themselves a better deal.

The watchdog believes that setting up a free scheme is the quickest and simplest way for consumers to access compensations and for lenders to administer payouts.

We're consulting on an industry-wide scheme to compensate car finance customers who were treated unfairly. A compensation scheme will be free, easy-to-access and help ensure the market works well for future consumers. Read more https://t.co/ZtRHxa1MtL #CarFinance pic.twitter.com/2bkif8Qa93 — Financial Conduct Authority (@TheFCA) October 7, 2025

– How will the scheme work?

The FCA advises that people submit a complaint to their lender using a template letter on its website.

Lenders will then have three months from the date of the FCA’s scheme launching – set to be early next year – to contact those customers and let them know if their car finance agreement is eligible for compensation.

They will also be expected to reach out to those customers who have not complained that may be eligible. People will need to reply to say if they want their case to be assessed.

Many customers – around four million, according to the FCA’s estimates – have already lodged a complaint if they think they were not told key details about their motor finance deal.

That leaves around 10 million which still could be raised – and people could have had more than one car loan which is eligible for compensation.

– How much money could people get?

The FCA estimates that people will receive an average of £700 per car finance agreement.

Some people will receive more if their case is more serious, while others will receive less, and some people may not be owed any money.

The scheme is estimated to cost the motor finance industry about £8.2 billion in compensation, based on about 85% of eligible consumers taking part.

The figure rises to £11 billion once the cost of implementing the scheme and doing the work is taken into account.

– Should I go to a lawyer for help?

The FCA has made clear that consumers do not need to use a claims management company (CMC) or a law firm to access its compensation scheme.

It warns that people could be subject to unnecessary fees if they do, and risk losing more than 30% of their compensation as a result.

The watchdog has joined forces with social media influencers as part of a £1 million campaign to raise awareness of the potential perils of car finance claim adverts.

It has also said it is clamping down on law firms that charge exit fees for customers that drop their claims.