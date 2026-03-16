Houmous and non-alcoholic beer have been added to a list of items used to measure how quickly prices are rising in the UK, as healthier habits influence consumer spending.

A big shake-up to the data this year will also mean millions of prices will be automatically collected from supermarket tills to replace manual collection.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS), the UK’s official statisticians, has a so-called “basket” of more than 750 goods and services which represent the things consumers typically spend their money on.

It uses that to measure the rate of inflation, meaning how quickly prices are rising, for UK households.

(PA Graphics)

Every year some items are removed from the basket and others are brought in to get a more accurate picture of the nation’s spending habits, while many stay put.

For 2026, the ONS said it was adding houmous for the first time to reflect greater consumer spending in recent years and a wider variety being available in supermarkets.

Alcohol-free beer has also made its way into the basket amid growing popularity from people opting for a healthier lifestyle and as a wave of brands and products have entered the market.

Elsewhere, prices for pet grooming will now be measured, with demand for the service steadily increasing as pet owners seek additional grooming and care treatments beyond what they can get from vets.

The ONS said pet grooming had grown in demand (Alamy/PA)

The ONS also said dashboard cameras were being added, and motor homes which had previously been unrepresented but see significant spending.

On the other hand, sheets of wrapping paper have been replaced by rolls of wrapping paper in the basket to better reflect gift-wrap spending.

But the ONS said the biggest change this year comes from the introduction of new supermarket scanner data for more than half of the grocery market.

This means that thousands of manually collected prices in shops will be replaced by millions of prices automatically collected from supermarket tills, to show how much of each item is being sold and therefore how changing prices affect consumer spending behaviour.

Furthermore, hotel prices collected one day in advance have been removed from the basket in a bid to reduce volatility.

Hotels have helped skew overall inflation data over the past year as prices are much more likely to be volatile, and often hiked around big events.

Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis for AJ Bell, said: “Since the pandemic many of us have tried to embrace healthier lifestyles and the proliferation of no- and low-alcohol options helped people change their drinking habits, especially as competition pushed brewers to serve up more quaffable choices.

“Houmous has been a staple of lunch boxes for years but as a plant-based source of protein and fibre it’s becoming more and more popular.

“This trend has been exacerbated as take up of weight-loss drugs continues to grow.

“Tech is also changing the way the basket is calculated, with the use of data scanned from supermarket tills able to give a more accurate reflection of the cost of our weekly shop.”