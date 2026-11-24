The UK economy could benefit from billions of pounds being unlocked from well-funded pension schemes, the Government has said.

Defined benefit (DB) pension schemes are in a stronger position, after years of improved funding, with around four in five schemes now in surplus, amounting to around £160 billion in total, it said.

DB pension schemes promise pension savers a certain level of career-based income when they retire, such as final salary pensions.

Such schemes have become more thin on the ground amid the cost concerns of making guaranteed payments.

The Government consulted with industry on giving DB schemes greater flexibility to release surpluses for supporting investment, cashflow or better benefits for members, while maintaining protections.

The consultation response, published by the Government on Tuesday, said that reforms “will enable trustees to take decisions that reflect their scheme’s circumstances and can support long-term growth, including investment in the wider economy”.

The new framework will allow trustees to consider releasing surplus funds to benefit employers and scheme members, the Government said.

Trustees will remain responsible for decisions and employers will have no automatic right to scheme funds, it added.

Pensions minister Torsten Bell said: “Many defined benefit pension schemes have gone from deficit to surplus over the past decade, thanks to the efforts of trustees, employers and members.

“We want to give more schemes flexibility to convert some of this £160 billion success story into growth, for the UK and better outcomes for savers.

“This is about giving trustees options, rather than anyone else dictating outcomes.

“At the heart of this are the strongest safeguards for members, with trustees remaining firmly in control of every decision on how surplus is used.”

The Government said more than £11 billion of surplus is estimated to be released over the next decade.

It said the changes will also make it easier to make smaller and phased payments.

Trustees will be allowed to reduce, postpone or stop payments where circumstances change.

Ahead of implementation, the Pensions Regulator will consult on and publish guidance for trustees.

Richard Knox, executive director for strategy, policy and analysis at the Pensions Regulator, said: “We welcome clarity on the future framework for the use of defined benefit scheme surplus.

“We will shortly consult on guidance to support trustees as they consider whether releasing surplus is appropriate in their scheme’s circumstances and encourage schemes to share their views through the consultation.”

Subject to Parliamentary approval, the regulations will come into force on April 6 2027.