The rate of rental price growth for newly-let properties is expected to be around double the pace of house price growth over the next three years, according to a property firm.

Across Britain, Hamptons expects private rents paid on newly-let properties to increase by 14.2% on average between the fourth quarter of 2026 and the fourth quarter of 2029.

Over the same period, it forecasts that house prices will increase by 7.2%.

Private rents paid on rental homes generally – both newly-let properties and ones where there is a tenant already in place – are expected by Hamptons rise by 10.9% over the next three years.

Hamptons pointed to a tight supply of rental homes and affordability pressures for aspiring first-time buyers.

Growth in rents on newly-agreed lets is expected to ease somewhat in 2028 and 2029, alongside expected falls in mortgage rates, Hamptons said.

But it added that many of the longer-term pressures on the rental market are likely to remain.

Aneisha Beveridge, head of research at Hamptons, said: “With fewer homes entering the rental market, competition between tenants is likely to keep rents rising faster than house prices over the next few years.

“For landlords, that creates a delicate balancing act because higher costs do not automatically translate into higher rents.

“Historically, landlords have had limited scope to pass those costs on, with rents set by wider market conditions rather than their individual bills.

“But as costs have risen across the sector and rental supply has fallen, the bar has shifted, allowing more of those increases to feed through into higher rents.

“There is, however, a silver lining for investors. With rents rising faster than house prices, yields are improving, particularly across parts of southern England.

“In London, that has already started to tempt some landlords back into the market.

“For tenants, though, a smaller rental market means more competition and continued pressure on affordability.

“Existing tenants may initially be more insulated from rising rents, but the new-let and existing-tenancy markets do not operate independently.

“Over time, stronger new-let rental growth is likely to filter through to the wider market.”

A separate report, from Lloyds, analysed the average cost of buying a home versus renting in 12 major UK cities.

Lloyds, which used Office for National Statistics (ONS) research, estimated that monthly mortgage costs could potentially be cheaper than monthly rents typically in seven out of the 12 cities.

The research made several assumptions, including a 5% buyer deposit, and people’s individual circumstances, such as the house price paid, mortgage rates, deposit sizes and mortgage term lengths, will vary.

Lloyds analysis of the 12 cities indicated that Glasgow could potentially lead the way for buying versus renting, with a potential monthly saving of £288.

It was followed by Newcastle, with a potential saving of £187 per month compared with renting.

Bristol was third, with buyers potentially saving £139 a month compared with renting.

Andrew Asaam, mortgages Director at Lloyds, said: “Higher mortgage rates have seen the cost of borrowing increase this year, making that affordability calculation even more important.

“But in many cities across the UK, buyers could still pay less for their mortgage than they would typically be charged in rent – giving them an immediate saving as well as a place of their own.”

Meanwhile, Knight Frank has downgraded its UK house price forecasts, with price growth now expected to be 1% in 2027, down from 3% forecast in April.

Cumulative UK house price growth over the five years to 2031 is forecast to reach 14.2%, revised down from 20.4%, Knight Frank said, with a more uncertain political backdrop, higher borrowing costs and ongoing geopolitical instability weighing on buyer demand and market confidence.

Here are average rents for newly-let homes and the percentage increase in October, according to Hamptons, which uses data from the Connells Group to track changes to the cost of renting:

London, £2,394, 2.4%

East of England, £1,286, 1.0%

South East, £1,525, 3.1%

South West, £1,339, 4.3%

East Midlands, £1,016, 0.8%

West Midlands, £1,127, 2.2%

North East, £947, 3.6%

North West, £1,090, 4.0%

Yorkshire and the Humber, £973, 2.4%

Wales, £1,001, 1.6%

Scotland, £1,094, 2.8%