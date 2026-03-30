Today’s confirmation from the FCA marks a major turning point for anyone who has used car finance.

For many drivers, this will be the first time they stop and think about how their agreement was priced, whether commission was involved, and whether they were given the full picture. That matters, not just because of compensation, but because of trust.

Millions of people could be affected, with over 12 million agreements now within the scope of the scheme. The focus now should be on clarity, not speculation. Drivers need to understand whether they were affected, what they paid, and what happens next. That information needs to be easy to follow and consistent across the board.

The FCA has confirmed that compensation will only apply where customers were treated unfairly, for example where key commission arrangements were not properly disclosed. Not every agreement will qualify, and in some cases compensation will be capped to ensure people are not put in a better position than if they had been treated fairly in the first place.

If the process feels complicated or unclear, people will lose confidence quickly. If it’s simple and straightforward, people are far more likely to engage with it and feel reassured by the outcome. The FCA has clearly tried to strike that balance, designing a scheme that is both fair to consumers and workable for firms.

There is also a practical point here: there is no need to rush into action.

The scheme is designed so that lenders will contact customers directly if they are due compensation, with millions expected to be paid this year and most cases resolved by the end of 2027. The best step right now is to wait for communication from your lender, keep any paperwork you have, and follow official guidance.

There is no need to involve a claims management company. Customers should expect to be contacted directly if they are affected, and using a third party is unlikely to change the outcome.

Our own research shows how significant this moment is. Nearly three in ten drivers say they trust car finance less following the FCA probe, while more than half now say transparency matters more than the interest rate itself. At the same time, almost three quarters say access to fair finance is essential to owning a car.

There is a clear balance to strike. Redress should address genuine harm, but it should not make it harder for people to access fair finance in the future. The FCA itself has emphasised the importance of maintaining a healthy, competitive market, with continued availability of motor finance.

People want things put right, but they also want confidence that they will still be able to afford a car going forward.

What happens next matters just as much as what has already happened. This is the point where confidence can start to be rebuilt, but only if the experience for drivers matches the intention behind the rules.

If this leads to a system where people feel informed, in control and confident in their decisions, that will be a meaningful step forward for everyone who relies on car finance.

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Aidan Rushby is the CEO of Carmoola, a company that provides car finance through their mobile app.

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