‘You will lose your license’: US broadcast watchdog threatens American media over ‘fake news’ Middle East war coverage
Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman Brendan Carr took to X to blast "fake news" as he threatened to revoke broadcast licences if the industry doesn't "correct course".
The head of the US federal communication agency has accused American broadcasters of "hoaxes and news distortions" over their coverage of the war in the Middle East.
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Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman Brendan Carr took to X to blast "fake news" as he threatened to revoke broadcast licences if the industry doesn't "correct course".
He wrote: “Broadcasters that are running hoaxes and news distortions - also known as the fake news - have a chance now to correct course before their license renewals come up.
“The law is clear. Broadcasters must operate in the public interest, and they will lose their licenses if they do not.
“And frankly, changing course is in their own business interests since trust in legacy media has now fallen to an all time low of just 9% and are ratings disasters.”
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Broadcasters that are running hoaxes and news distortions - also known as the fake news - have a chance now to correct course before their license renewals come up.— Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) March 14, 2026
The law is clear. Broadcasters must operate in the public interest, and they will lose their licenses if they… https://t.co/7bBgnsbalw
Mr Carr added that US citizens have subsidised broadcasters “to the tune of billions” of dollars by providing free access to America’s airwaves. “It is very important to bring trust back into media, which has earned itself the label of fake news,” he wrote.
Mr Carr added: “When a political candidate is able to win a landslide election victory after in the face of hoaxes and distortions, there is something very wrong. It means the public has lost faith and confidence in the media. And we can’t allow that to happen.”
The post attached a Truth Social message from US President Donald Trump slamming what he described as "misleading" and "terrible reporting" amid the Middle East war.
He hit out at “lowlife” papers, calling them “truly sick and demented people that have no idea the damage they cause the United States of America.” But the FCC’s latest warning sparked swift condemnation from critics who slammed his remarks as a censorship bid.
Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz said: “This is a clear directive to provide positive war coverage or else licenses may not be renewed.”It comes after
Mr Carr last year called on the channel ABC and its distributors to “find ways to change conduct, to take action” on comedian Jimmy Kimmel, who criticised the Trump administration during his talk show.
“This is worse than the comedian stuff, and by a lot. The stakes here are much higher. He’s not talking about late night shows, he’s talking about how a war is covered,” Mr Schatz said.