X, the social media platform formerly called Twitter, crashed on Monday hitting thousands of users.

The platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk was hit by a global outage early in the afternoon but was restored after around two hours.

The issue prevented users from accessing the platform on web browsers, through its app or completing searches on the site.

Monitoring website DownDetector showed that more than 11,000 people reported an outage on X shortly after 1pm.

It is unclear what has caused the issue.

The majority of UK users said the issue related to their apps, with it displaying a black page with X’s logo instead of a home page.

Anyone attempting to access the main homepage would see a page with the message “Something went wrong. Try reloading”.

It comes after tens of thousands of users were hit by a similar problem last month.