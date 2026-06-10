A collectible coin celebrating friendship and featuring Winnie-the-Pooh along with Eeyore, Piglet and Tigger is being launched by The Royal Mint.

The new 50p is the final one in the Mint’s collection of three coin designs celebrating a century of Winnie-the-Pooh, created in collaboration with The Walt Disney Company.

The first coin in the collection celebrated the theme of kindness, while the second coin celebrated loyalty.

The coin is being launched by The Royal Mint on Thursday (Royal Mint/PA)

Available to buy from Thursday, the new coin is available in silver proof colour and brilliant uncirculated colour editions, with prices starting at £15.

Generations of fans have read AA Milne’s stories of Winnie-the-Pooh and his friends in the Hundred Acre Wood.

Lucy Mackenzie, director at The Royal Mint, said: “Winnie-the-Pooh has been part of childhood for a hundred years, bringing comfort, warmth and simple joy to generations of families across the world.

“From bedtime stories to beloved screen adaptations, these characters have a way of staying with us long after we’ve grown up.

“To mark the final coin in this special three-coin collection with The Walt Disney Company feels incredibly fitting, particularly as we celebrate the enduring theme of friendship at the heart of the stories.

“There’s something timeless about Pooh and his friends – their kindness, their humour, and the way they see the world.

“We hope this coin captures just a little of that magic and becomes a keepsake that people treasure for years to come.”