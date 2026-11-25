The FTSE 100 closed lower on Wednesday as investors weighed stronger-than-expected US inflation figures and a wave of new tariffs.

The FTSE 100 index closed down 40.13 points, 0.4%, at 10,426.94. The FTSE 250 ended down 221.88 points, 0.9%, at 23,637.00, and the AIM all-share closed 11.93 points lower, 1.7%, at 694.57.

In European equities on Wednesday, the CAC 40 in Paris ended down 0.8%. The DAX 40 in Frankfurt fell 1.3%.

Stocks in New York fell sharply. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.3%, the S&P 500 index was down 2.6%, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 4%.

Equity market falls came as hot inflation data in the US reinforced the likelihood of an interest rate hike at the Federal Reserve’s next meeting, while new tariffs also weighed on the already fragile market mood.

In the US, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said the personal consumption expenditures price index rose 3.8% on-year in October, picking up speed from 3.7% in September and in line with consensus cited by FXStreet.

The core PCE price index picked up 3.3% on-year in October, its loftiest level since November 2023, from 3.1% in September. The figure topped an FXStreet-cited forecast of 3.2%.

The core reading, which excludes food and energy, is the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflationary measure.

The strong inflation reading came as the BEA reported the US economy grew at a faster pace than estimated in the third quarter of the year, also adding pressure on the US Federal Reserve.

Barclays analyst Pooja Sriram said: “Inflation, sliced any which way, is still above-target levels.

“We maintain our call for the Federal Open Market Committee to deliver two more 25bp hikes, one in December and another in January next year.

“The data in hand do not offer evidence that inflation is returning to target at sufficient speed. If anything, the October data carried imprints of energy prices spilling into core inflation,” she added.

Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB, said the data tips the balance in favour of prolonged high interest rates in the US, which makes the AI infrastructure build-out more expensive to fund, and adds pressure to AI stocks.

Reflecting this, technology stocks plummeted once more, with Monday’s stellar gains more than wiped out. Nvidia fell 8.6%, Advanced Micro Devices slid 9.6%, Amazon 5.7% and Intel 9.3%.

Threats of further tariffs also weighed on sentiment, with investors also having one eye on Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day holiday in the US.

The US on Wednesday unveiled proposed tariffs on 14 economies including the EU and China, after a months-long probe into alleged excess production – the latest move by US President Donald Trump to remake Washington’s trade relationships.

The new levies target some of the largest US trading partners, including China, the EU, India, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

A 20% tariff is being proposed for China, the joint-highest for any economy, but US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the new levies were within the bounds of existing trade negotiations with Beijing.

Partners like the EU, which have signed earlier trade deals, will see tariffs broadly capped at 15%.

Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell, said the threat of another wave of tariffs could cause “unease, particularly if they are seen to cause new inflationary pressures”.

“It suggests geopolitical risks could return to the forefront.”

The EU rejected the premise of new tariffs and said it expected Washington to stick by a deal struck with Brussels last year.

The pound was quoted lower at 1.3079 dollars at the time of the London equities close on Wednesday, compared to 1.3110 dollars at the London equities close on Tuesday. Against the euro, sterling fell to 1.1938 euro from 1.1955 euro.

The euro traded at 1.0953 dollars, down from 1.0967 dollars, late on Tuesday. Against the yen, the dollar was lower at 158.98 yen from 159.17 yen.

As equities slumped, bonds rallied as investors eyed a safer harbour in the market storm.

David Aujla, portfolio manager at Invesco, explained that higher bond yields have “narrowed the prospective long-term return advantage of equities, creating a more balanced starting point for multi-asset investors”.

“In our view, starting yields across fixed income are substantially more attractive, while valuations remain elevated in parts of the equity market,” the analyst said.

“Higher bond yields… now provide a credible alternative source of return, meaningful income, and the potential for greater portfolio diversification,” he added.

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury was quoted at 4.83%, narrowed from 4.94% on Tuesday. The yield on the US 30-year Treasury was quoted at 5.22%, down from 5.31% on Tuesday.

On the FTSE 100, defensive stocks such as tobacco retailer Imperial Brands, Marmite owner Unilever and pharmaceuticals firm GSK were up 6.1%, 2.2% and 1% respectively.

But those exposed to the technology sector suffered. Computacenter slid 8.2%, while tech investors Polar Capital Technology Trust fell 4.9% and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust slid 2.3%.

Autotrader declined 3.3% as Amazon said Amazon Autos is coming to the UK in early 2027, the first time it has been available outside the US.

JPMorgan analyst Lara Simpson explained the platform will let customers browse cars, see upfront pricing, explore finance and part-exchange options, and reserve a vehicle before completing the purchase with the dealer.

“We have viewed Amazon’s UK entry as a negative catalyst for Auto Trader for some time, chiefly through potential pressure on traffic, attribution and marketplace monetisation rather than immediate displacement of dealers,” Ms Simpson wrote.

On the FTSE 250, Pets At Home jumped 9.6% as it forecast full-year profit will be at the top end of current expectations after reporting higher interim sales and profit.

Elsewhere, Henry Boot tumbled 14%. It warned of annual results “significantly below current market expectations” amid a backdrop of tough trading conditions.

The construction and property development firm said weak consumer and business morale has continued to “extend transaction timelines”.

Chief Executive Officer Ed Hutchinson explained that housebuilders and property investors have deferred “several land and property sales from this year into 2027”.

Gold was quoted lower at 3,453.33 dollars an ounce against 3,566.77 dollars on Tuesday. Silver fell 5.4% and copper by 2.1%.

David Morrison at Trade Nation noted the pullback in gold and silver over the past 10 months has been “relentless”, with the yellow metal dropping over 37% from the all-time high hit at the end of January.

“Silver has lost more than two-thirds of its value over the same period. Both metals are trading around lows last seen 14 months ago. It feels as if the last of the longs are finally capitulating. But could it be that traders are putting on fresh short positions at current levels? That sounds unlikely.

“Yet the pressure remains to the downside, so there are probably sellers out there still pushing for lower prices to squeeze everything out of the two precious metals. Perhaps they sense weakness and are trying to break support to engineer a final meltdown.”

Brent oil was quoted at 93.09 dollars a barrel on Wednesday, up from 89.75 dollars late Tuesday.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Imperial Brands, up 174p at 3,030p; 3i Group, up 68p at 2,718p; British American Tobacco, up 103p at 4,556p; Unilever, up 111p at 5,067p; and Haleon, up 6.2p at 356.9p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Computacenter, down 374p at 4,190p; Polar Capital Technology Trust, down 26p at 502p; Standard Chartered, down 92.5p at 1,860.5p; Lion Finance Group, down 510p at 11,530p; and Rolls-Royce, down 51.2p at 1,251.2p.

Thursday’s global economic calendar has French PPI figures, German consumer confidence data and the Bank of England financial stability report in the UK.

US financial markets are closed for Thanksgiving Day.

Thursday’s local corporate calendar has full-year results from pub chain Mitchells & Butlers and half-year earnings from car and cycle repair firm Halfords.

Contributed by Alliance News.