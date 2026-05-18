Global recruitment firm Hays has said Mark Dearnley is taking over as its next chief executive.

Mr Dearnley, who has served as interim boss since February, will take the top job permanently with immediate effect, the company said.

The appointment comes after predecessor Dirk Hahn stepped down for “personal reasons” after 28 years at the firm earlier this year.

The departure came as profits in the group tumbled by a quarter after a slump in hiring fees.

Hays is among recruitment firms currently grappling a challenging jobs market which has seen employers take longer to hire candidates.

Last month, the group said it had slashed its worldwide consultancy staff numbers by 14% in the year to the end of March, with a 7% cut to its non-consultancy employee base, as it cut costs in response to the difficult market backdrop.

Michael Findlay, chair of Hays, said he believes Mr Dearnley’s experience in leading transformation across large organisations will be “hugely valuable” as the group navigates “fundamental changes and macroeconomic uncertainty”.

He added: “The Board is delighted to appoint Mark as chief executive.

“Following a comprehensive external and internal search, the board unanimously felt that Mark has the outstanding leadership skills and experience to lead the business forward.

“As group chief digital and technology officer, and more recently as interim chief executive, he has developed a strong understanding of our business and the needs of our clients.”

Mr Dearnley said: “I am very excited to be taking on this role.

“I feel really energised by what we can achieve together at Hays, and confident in the direction we will be taking as a business.

“Serving as interim chief executive over the past few months has only reinforced what I already knew, this is a brilliant business with great people, a huge amount of purpose and massive potential.”