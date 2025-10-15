Fearne Cotton 'not sleeping well' and 'feeling a bit wobbly' after paedo ex-boyfriend Ian Watkins killed in prison
Fearne Cotton has admitted she is struggling to sleep after her paedophile ex-boyfriend Ian Watkins was killed in jail just days ago.
The podcaster, 44, dated the former Lostprophets singer, also 44, briefly in the early 2000s before his horrific crimes were revealed.
Watkins, who had been sentenced to 29 years in prison for a string of sex offences in 2013, was murdered behind bars over the weekend after his throat was reportedly cut by a fellow inmate.
Three days after his death, Ms Cotton told her 3.9 million Instagram followers that she was "feeling a bit wobbly at the moment".
The broadcaster wrote in a caption: "Four life lessons from this week. I'm not sleeping well.
"My brain is a bit wobbly at the moment but I'm grasping the lessons life is chucking my way. Which of these interests you the most or rings true?"
During the video, Ms Cotton also said: "Here are four things that I learned this week. The first one was from the Happy Place podcast where I spoke to Charlie Mackesy who talked a lot about shame which I greatly appreciated.
"And the one reminder that I had from that episode was that so many of us feel shame but we assume it's just us because that is what shame does. It wants you to believe that it's just you but it's not..."
Fellow TV personality and friend Holly Willoughby commented underneath saying: "Love you cotton chops."
In the wake of his death, prison sources claimed Watkins was killed in prison because he refused to pay protection money and had a ‘target on his back’ behind bars.
A source told the Mirror: "It looks like it was because he was who he was or would not pay any cash up.
"It looks like it happened just after unlock, they have walked into his cell and he ends up dead."
Another of Watkins’ ex-girlfriend said the singer had a ‘target on his back' while in prison.
Joanne Mjadzelics, who helped expose his vile crimes, said she was “surprised it didn’t happen sooner.”
She told the Daily Mail: "He was walking around with a target on his back from the first day he entered prison.
"I have always been scared of him getting out and tracking me down or something, so this is a relief.
"I wanted him dead for a long time after everything he did."
Two men were arrested on Saturday on suspicion of his murder.
Rico Gedel, 25, otherwise known by the first name Rashid, was due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday, alongside co-defendant Samuel Dodsworth, 43.
The pair were due to appear separately via videolink, however, the court was told how Gedel 'refused' to appear.
In 2013, Watkins was given 14- and 15-year consecutive prison terms at Cardiff Crown Court for engaging in sexual activity with a child and the attempted rape of an 11-month-old baby.
He was also found guilty of 11 other offences, with those sentences running alongside his 29-year term.