The podcaster, 44, dated the former Lostprophets singer, also 44, briefly in the early 2000s before his horrific crimes were revealed

Fearne Cotton told her 3.9 million Instagram followers that she was "feeling a bit wobbly at the moment". Picture: Instagram

By Frankie Elliott

Fearne Cotton has admitted she is struggling to sleep after her paedophile ex-boyfriend Ian Watkins was killed in jail just days ago.

Three days after his death, Ms Cotton told her 3.9 million Instagram followers that she was "feeling a bit wobbly at the moment". The broadcaster wrote in a caption: "Four life lessons from this week. I'm not sleeping well. "My brain is a bit wobbly at the moment but I'm grasping the lessons life is chucking my way. Which of these interests you the most or rings true?" During the video, Ms Cotton also said: "Here are four things that I learned this week. The first one was from the Happy Place podcast where I spoke to Charlie Mackesy who talked a lot about shame which I greatly appreciated. "And the one reminder that I had from that episode was that so many of us feel shame but we assume it's just us because that is what shame does. It wants you to believe that it's just you but it's not..." Fellow TV personality and friend Holly Willoughby commented underneath saying: "Love you cotton chops." In the wake of his death, prison sources claimed Watkins was killed in prison because he refused to pay protection money and had a ‘target on his back’ behind bars. A source told the Mirror: "It looks like it was because he was who he was or would not pay any cash up.

Ian Watkins was killed at Wakefield prison in Yorkshire on Saturday while serving a 29-year sentence for child sex offences. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

"It looks like it happened just after unlock, they have walked into his cell and he ends up dead." Another of Watkins’ ex-girlfriend said the singer had a ‘target on his back' while in prison. Joanne Mjadzelics, who helped expose his vile crimes, said she was “surprised it didn’t happen sooner.” She told the Daily Mail: "He was walking around with a target on his back from the first day he entered prison. "I have always been scared of him getting out and tracking me down or something, so this is a relief. "I wanted him dead for a long time after everything he did." Two men were arrested on Saturday on suspicion of his murder.

Rashid Gedel, 25, (L) and Samuel Dodsworth, 43, have been charged with the murder of former Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins. Picture: PA