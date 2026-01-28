Border Patrol agents involved in the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis have been placed on administrative leave.

A Customs and Border Patrol spokesperson confirmed the suspension, adding that the decision is standard protocol after a shooting.

The ICU nurse, 37, was shot dead by federal agents on Saturday, sparking national outrage and protests.

It is unclear when the personnel involved were placed on leave, but agents are kept away from duty for at least three days in cases where deadly force has been used.

Pretti became the second US citizen to be killed in Minneapolis in the last three weeks after mother-of-three Renee Good was shot dead earlier this month.

Earlier today, Donald Trump warned Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey that he was "playing with fire" for saying "Minneapolis does not and will not enforce federal immigration laws".

He made the remarks after removing Gregory Bovino, the Border Patrol commander and face of his immigration enforcement operation, from Minnesota on Tuesday.

Bovino has been replaced by White House border czar Tom Homan, who was told by Frey that Minneapolis would not change its immigration policies and enforce federal immigration laws.

Trump's administration had previously claimed the city's policies favoured undocumented immigrants and officials frequently urged local politicians to comply with ICE requests.

Discussing his meeting with Homan on social media, Frey said: "I reiterated that my main ask is for Operation Metro Surge to end as quickly as possible. Public safety works best when it's built on community trust, not tactics that create fear or division.

"I shared with Mr. Homan the serious negative impacts this operation has had on Minneapolis and surrounding communities, as well as the strain it has placed on our local police officers.