Federal agents involved in Alex Pretti shooting placed on leave
Border Patrol agents involved in the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis have been placed on administrative leave.
Listen to this article
The ICU nurse, 37, was shot dead by federal agents on Saturday, sparking national outrage and protests.
A Customs and Border Patrol spokesperson confirmed the suspension, adding that the decision is standard protocol after a shooting.
Read more: Iran warns it has its 'finger on the trigger' after Trump sends 'massive armada' of US ships to Middle East
Read more: Who is under-fire Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino?
It is unclear when the personnel involved were placed on leave, but agents are kept away from duty for at least three days in cases where deadly force has been used.
Pretti became the second US citizen to be killed in Minneapolis in the last three weeks after mother-of-three Renee Good was shot dead earlier this month.
Earlier today, Donald Trump warned Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey that he was "playing with fire" for saying "Minneapolis does not and will not enforce federal immigration laws".
He made the remarks after removing Gregory Bovino, the Border Patrol commander and face of his immigration enforcement operation, from Minnesota on Tuesday.
Bovino has been replaced by White House border czar Tom Homan, who was told by Frey that Minneapolis would not change its immigration policies and enforce federal immigration laws.
Trump's administration had previously claimed the city's policies favoured undocumented immigrants and officials frequently urged local politicians to comply with ICE requests.
Discussing his meeting with Homan on social media, Frey said: "I reiterated that my main ask is for Operation Metro Surge to end as quickly as possible. Public safety works best when it's built on community trust, not tactics that create fear or division.
"I shared with Mr. Homan the serious negative impacts this operation has had on Minneapolis and surrounding communities, as well as the strain it has placed on our local police officers.
"I also made it clear that Minneapolis does not and will not enforce federal immigration laws, and that we will remain focused on keeping our neighbours and streets safe."
Trump replied on Truth Social: "Could somebody in his inner sanctum please explain that this statement is a very serious violation of the Law, and that he is PLAYING WITH FIRE!"
The president said Frey's post came "after having had a very good conversation with him".
Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar was also attacked at an event on Tuesday, when an audience member sprayed her with an unknown liquid using a syringe.
Just before the incident, Omar said Trump's key ally Kristi Noem - whose Department of Homeland Security (DHS) oversees ICE - should "resign or face impeachment" over recent events in her state.
She was uninjured from the attack and continued speaking at the event.
"I'm ok. I'm a survivor so this small agitator isn't going to intimidate me from doing my work. I don't let bullies win," she later wrote on X.
The authorities have not yet identified what the liquid was.
Anthony James Kazmierczak, 55, has been charged with third-degree assault and is being held in custody, the local sheriff's office said.