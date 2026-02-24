The firm has not specified how much it is seeking but said it had taken "necessary action to protect the company’s rights"

FedEx is the first company to seek a "full refund" following Trump's tariffs being imposed. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

American transport company FedEx has demanded a "full refund" after Donald Trump's global tariffs were introduced in a landmark lawsuit.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

President Donald Trump enters the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room for a press conference at the White House after the Supreme Court struck down his tariffs. Picture: Alamy

The company said in a statement: "While the Supreme Court did not address the issue of refunds, FedEx has taken necessary action to protect the company’s rights as an importer of record to seek duty refunds from US Customs and Border Protection." It is believed that other companies are expected to follow suit. Trump's ten per cent levies came into force from 5am this morning, which replaced his so-called "liberation day" tariffs which the Supreme Court ruled they were illegal. In an angry response, the President initially threatened to hit every country on earth with 15 per cent levies, but was forced to lower that to ten per cent after the EU said it would halt plans to ratify its trade deal with the US. Speaking on Friday after the ruling, he branded the justices who voted against him a "disgrace." He added: "They're against anything that makes America strong, healthy and great again. "They also are a, frankly disgrace to our nation, those justices, they're an automatic no. "I won by millions of votes. We won in a landslide. With all the cheating that went on, there was a lot of it, we still won in a landslide too big to rig."

It is expected more companies will follow FedEx. Picture: Alamy