Feeding deer is highly dangerous behaviour, Royal Parks warns
Royal Parks has issued a fresh warning against feeding deer in London.
A fresh warning has been issued telling people not to go near the wild deer and risk injury as new footage showed children and adults feeding them in a London park.
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A Royal Parks spokesman said the organisation was “shocked” by the “highly dangerous behaviour”, as online clips showed a group of people standing in the middle of a herd of deer and feeding them.
People should not approach the deer in London’s Richmond Park and Bushy Park, the Royal Parks stressed.
The spokesman added: “The deer are wild animals, not pets. They are large, powerful and unpredictable.
“A red stag can weigh up to 200kg. Getting this close and offering food, puts people at real risk of serious injury.”
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People need to keep at least 50 metres away, according to the advice.
Feeding the deer is “harmful to both people and animals”, and the powerful creatures will “approach and pester” visitors if they associate them with food.
The organisation issued a similar warning last month when footage shared on social media showed adults and children crowding around and stroking deer in Richmond Park, south-west London.
The red and fallow deer are “wild, powerful animals”, who can be quick to react and visitors should keep their distance, Richmond Park manager Paul Richards said at the time.
On Friday, park users were also urged to never feed or touch the deer.
Members of the public should put all food and packaging out of sight and move away slowly and calmly if a deer comes towards them.