A fresh warning has been issued telling people not to go near the wild deer and risk injury as new footage showed children and adults feeding them in a London park.

A Royal Parks spokesman said the organisation was “shocked” by the “highly dangerous behaviour”, as online clips showed a group of people standing in the middle of a herd of deer and feeding them.

People should not approach the deer in London’s Richmond Park and Bushy Park, the Royal Parks stressed.

The spokesman added: “The deer are wild animals, not pets. They are large, powerful and unpredictable.

“A red stag can weigh up to 200kg. Getting this close and offering food, puts people at real risk of serious injury.”

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