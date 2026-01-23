Farmers use tractors to block roads to UK’s largest container port in protest
"Save our farms, save our future, fight the tax"
A group of farmers parked tractors across roads to the UK’s largest container port in a protest early on Friday.
The agricultural vehicles arrived outside the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk at around midnight where police were at the scene.
A banner on one of the tractors said: "Save our farms, save our future, fight the tax", and another read: "Back British farming".
The tractors had left and roads onto the facility were clear by shortly after 7am, with the port saying in a statement there had been "some minor inconvenience to landside operations".
A port spokesperson said: "We were made aware of the proposed protest and worked with port users to mitigate its impact.
"The protest caused no disruption to shipping operations but some minor inconvenience to landside operations.
"We would like to apologise to any of our customers who were affected."
Adam Searle, owner of haulage firm CP Transport, based near Ipswich, said the disruption was "frustrating".
He said the farmers initially blocked both gates to the port, but from about 4am allowed vehicles to come and go from one of them.
Mr Searle said he believed the port was notified on Thursday as "at around lunchtime yesterday they removed all the vehicle booking slots from midnight onwards".
He said it had been "cloak and dagger" but "had the truth been released I appreciate that might have caused more unrest and efforts from our community to stop it happening, which could have caused fisticuffs and all sorts of other trouble".
Mr Searle said he was "still working through what the damage actually is".
Suffolk Police said officers "liaised with organisers and other agencies to enable and facilitate a peaceful and safe protest".
The force said eight tractors attended and lane restrictions were implemented periodically outside the Port of Felixstowe.
"Police were present to monitor the event and assist with traffic control," a force spokesman said.
"No arrests were made."
A Defra spokesperson said: “We’re backing British farmers as part of a new era of partnership to create a productive, profitable and sustainable future for farming.
“Our new Farming and Food Partnership Board will bring government, farming and the food industry together to better enable farm businesses to grow, invest and plan for the future.
“This is alongside delivering the largest nature-friendly farming budget in history, protecting farmers in trade deals, making supply chains fairer to help secure the farming sector’s future.”