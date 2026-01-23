"Save our farms, save our future, fight the tax"

The farmers initially blocked both gates to the port. Picture: Facebook East Anglia Farmers Unite

By Alice Padgett

A group of farmers parked tractors across roads to the UK’s largest container port in a protest early on Friday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The agricultural vehicles arrived outside the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk at around midnight where police were at the scene. A banner on one of the tractors said: "Save our farms, save our future, fight the tax", and another read: "Back British farming". The tractors had left and roads onto the facility were clear by shortly after 7am, with the port saying in a statement there had been "some minor inconvenience to landside operations". A port spokesperson said: "We were made aware of the proposed protest and worked with port users to mitigate its impact. Read More: ‘Ultimate insult’: Mother of war hero Ben Parkinson blasts Trump for saying Britain stayed away from front lines

"The protest caused no disruption to shipping operations but some minor inconvenience to landside operations. "We would like to apologise to any of our customers who were affected." Adam Searle, owner of haulage firm CP Transport, based near Ipswich, said the disruption was "frustrating". He said the farmers initially blocked both gates to the port, but from about 4am allowed vehicles to come and go from one of them. Mr Searle said he believed the port was notified on Thursday as "at around lunchtime yesterday they removed all the vehicle booking slots from midnight onwards".