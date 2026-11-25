Sally-Anne Bowen missed her sentencing hearing last Friday after she went on the run, triggering a police manhunt

Sally-Anne Bowen arrives at Harrow Crown Court, north west London. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Issy Clarke

A female chemistry teacher accused of sexually abusing two schoolboys "simply panicked" and went on the run, a court has heard.

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He continued: "'She travelled to Winchester, where she went to visit her dead parents' grave. She was on her way there when she was apprehended by the police. When she was arrested, officers found her holding a packed bag containing her belongings. Mr Kimsey said this showed he was ready to go to prison. "She simply panicked," he added. The former teacher was in her 20s when she had sex with one pupil up to 30 times and kissed a second boy when they were aged about 14 to 15.

Chemistry teacher Sally-Anne Bowen arrives at Harrow Crown Court, north west London,. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Her trial heard she wore short, tight skirts and flirted in class, with one former pupil comparing her behaviour to “a Sabrina Carpenter video”. Her trial heard that Bowen was in her mid-20s when she taught at Christ’s College in Finchley, north London. One victim told jurors that he had sex with her “about 20 or 30 times” over several months, regularly visited her home and considered her his girlfriend.

He had fallen in love but kept their relationship secret because Bowen had “drummed it” into him that he must not tell anyone, the court heard. The victim said Bowen was able to teach for years “because I remained silent”. In a police interview played to jurors, the victim said Bowen dressed in a “sexually provocative” way. He said his “introduction to the world was completely governed by Sally-Anne Bowen”. The man said he enjoyed the sex, “games” and “secrets” at the time, but it led to “the destruction of my education”. He added: “I had no respect for authority, no self-respect. My mother never forgave me.”