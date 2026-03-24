Female sailor dubbed 'cancer on the ship' carried out 'string of sexual assaults against shipmates'
Able Seaman Sian Dowsett, 25, is being tried at a court-martial
A female sailor dubbed the "cancer on the ship" carried out seven "opportunistic" sexual assaults against male and female colleagues, a court has heard.
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Able Seaman Sian Dowsett allegedly groped four Royal Navy shipmates, two men and two women, on HMS Dauntless.
The 25-year-old allegedly grabbed the males by their crotches and stroked their arms, as well as making remarks including: "I like my coffee how I like my men, big and strong."
A court heard she also smacked women sailors' bottoms and squeezed their breasts and also asked on one occasion: "Do you like that, baby girl?"
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AB Dowsett is facing a court martial at Bulford Military Court, Wiltshire, which heard she was described as a "cancer on the ship" by a male colleague.
Prosecutors said her offences ranged from "nipple-pinching to bottom-slapping and genital-grabbing."
AB Dowsett denies the seven counts of sexual assault on the two men and two women.
Three weeks into her deployment, she slapped the bottom of an Able Seaman in the galley as he was leaning over to write a list, which the court heard left him "stunned."
He warned he would report her if it happened again, which it did twice more, the court heard.
In his police interview, he said: "It is just disrespectful. A lack of respect really.
"I wouldn’t do that at all and the fact that she has done that three times is just ridiculous. Unfortunately, she is a bit of a cancer on the ship.
"She has affected the ship very negatively. She has definitely hindered me and my girlfriend’s relationship."
Prosecutor Graham Coombes also alleged that AB Dowsett grabbed the bare breasts of a Petty Officer while she was getting changed.
The Petty Officer told the hearing that she was surprised because she was not friends with AB Dowsett and the incident had made her uncomfortable.
On a separate instance, AB Dowsett allegedly also told a male Leading Hand: "I like my coffee how I like my men, big and strong."
Mr Coombes said AB Dowsett later pinched the man’s left nipple "on and off for around half an hour."
The prosecutor also said that AB Dowsett had slapped a female Able Seaman "with such force that she caused her bottom to sting."
AB Dowsett claimed allegations were "made up" by shipmates who did not like her and said there were rumours about her among her colleagues.
The trial continues.