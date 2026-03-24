Able Seaman Sian Dowsett, 25, is being tried at a court-martial

By Alex Storey

A female sailor dubbed the "cancer on the ship" carried out seven "opportunistic" sexual assaults against male and female colleagues, a court has heard.

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Able Seaman Sian Dowsett allegedly groped four Royal Navy shipmates, two men and two women, on HMS Dauntless. The 25-year-old allegedly grabbed the males by their crotches and stroked their arms, as well as making remarks including: "I like my coffee how I like my men, big and strong." A court heard she also smacked women sailors' bottoms and squeezed their breasts and also asked on one occasion: "Do you like that, baby girl?" Read more: British forces shoot down 14 Iranian 'suicide' drones after attack on allied base Read more: Fan fury as Reform UK's Nigel Farage 'signs for Ipswich Town'

The hearing is taking place at Bulford Military Court. Picture: Alamy

AB Dowsett is facing a court martial at Bulford Military Court, Wiltshire, which heard she was described as a "cancer on the ship" by a male colleague. Prosecutors said her offences ranged from "nipple-pinching to bottom-slapping and genital-grabbing." AB Dowsett denies the seven counts of sexual assault on the two men and two women. Three weeks into her deployment, she slapped the bottom of an Able Seaman in the galley as he was leaning over to write a list, which the court heard left him "stunned." He warned he would report her if it happened again, which it did twice more, the court heard. In his police interview, he said: "It is just disrespectful. A lack of respect really. "I wouldn’t do that at all and the fact that she has done that three times is just ridiculous. Unfortunately, she is a bit of a cancer on the ship.

The Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer HMS Dauntless (D33). Picture: Alamy