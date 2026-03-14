Another three members of the Iranian women's football delegation have changed their mind and will return home, after they were given humanitarian visas to stay in Australia.

The trio - named by human rights activists in the Iranian diaspora - is understood to comprise of Zahra Soltan Meshkehkar, Mona Hamoudi, and Zahra Sarbali.

Many expressed concern over the wellbeing of the Iranian team after they were silent for the country's anthem in their opening Asian Cup match against South Korea on March 2.

The decision led to them being branded "war traitors" in Iran.

After the incident, Australia's home affairs minister said his government had done everything it could to ensure the women were given the chance to have a safe future.

The recent change of mind means that of the seven who initially said they wanted to remain in Australia, only three now remain as defectors.

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