A foreign journalist has been kidnapped in Baghdad, Iraq's interior ministry has said.

Police sources have told Reuters news agency that the journalist is Shelly Kittleson, a US journalist who works in the region.

The ministry said one suspect had been arrested and efforts were ongoing to free her.

The journalist was reportedly taken near the Palestine Hotel on Al-Saadoun Street in central Baghdad.

No group has claimed responsibility yet.

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