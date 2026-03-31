Female US journalist kidnapped in Iraq
Local sources have said the woman's name is Shelly Kittleson.
A foreign journalist has been kidnapped in Baghdad, Iraq's interior ministry has said.
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Police sources have told Reuters news agency that the journalist is Shelly Kittleson, a US journalist who works in the region.
The ministry said one suspect had been arrested and efforts were ongoing to free her.
The journalist was reportedly taken near the Palestine Hotel on Al-Saadoun Street in central Baghdad.
No group has claimed responsibility yet.
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Two cars were involved in the kidnapping, according to Reuters, one of which crashed while the other, carrying the journalist, fled.
The interior ministry said security forces had launched an operation to track down the kidnappers "acting on precise intelligence and through intensive field operations".
Iraqi authorities said: “The Ministry of Interior announces that this evening, a foreign journalist was kidnapped by unknown individuals.
“Security forces immediately launched an operation to apprehend the perpetrators, acting on precise intelligence and through intensive field operations, tracking the kidnappers’ movements.”