Anastasiia Berezovska was wanted by Interpol following the blast in Monaco on 29 June. Picture: Interpol

By Asher McShane

The suspected bomber behind an assassination attempt on a Ukrainian oligarch in Monaco has reportedly been found dead with gunshot wounds in Ukraine.

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Anastasiia Berezovska was wanted over the explosion targeting Ukrainian-born oligarch Vadim Ermolaev, 58. An international manhunt had been launched to track her down after the devastated bombing that left the oligarch and his partner fighting for life and their son injured. According to sources in the investigation speaking to Ukrainian news outlet Pravda, police discovered the 39-year-old’s body in Kyiv, at around 11.00pm on Monday night. She had been shot. Berezovska was wanted by Interpol following the blast in Monaco on 29 June. Read more: Hospitals spending £2.7bn every year on patients fit enough to go home Read more: Labour calls for elections watchdog to investigate Nigel Farage's finances, as Reform leader loses temper in fiery exchange with reporter

A bomb disposal team at the scene of the attack in Monaco. Picture: getty

Berezovska was wanted on suspicion of attempted murder, placing an explosive device on a public road with criminal intent, and criminal conspiracy. Ermolaev, his alleged mistress Anna Nasobina and her 13-year-old son were all caught in the blast. Ermolaev is in critical condition while Anna is also fighting for her life, having had both her legs amputated. Investigators said a device, concealed within a bag, was detonated remotely once the intended victims were in range near their apartment in Monaco.

The suspect captured fleeing the scene on CCTV in a bucket hat. Picture: Twitter