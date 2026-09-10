'Flirty' PE teacher guilty of having sex with schoolboy, 16, in her home after exploiting her position and giving him 'vapes in class'
It can also now be disclosed that she admitted guilty to having sex with two schoolgirls on the first day of the trial at Winchester Crown Court
A female PE teacher at a school in Hampshire has been found guilty of having sex with a 16-year-old schoolboy after 'slipping him vapes' and insisting that he call her 'Miss' when they were alone together.
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Bronwen James, 30, was found guilty by Winchester Crown Court of three counts of sexual activity with a teenager at Bitterne Park School in Southampton.
She is said to have taken the pupil to her home for sex after arranging meetings on Snapchat on three or four occasions.
Jurors also found James not guilty on one count of sexual activity with the pupil following 12 hours of deliberations.
James will re-appear at the Winchester Crown Court on Monday to find out the date of her sentencing and will be remanded into custody.
It can also now be disclosed that James previously pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual activity with two teenage schoolgirls.
Read more: Female PE teacher accused of having sex with pupil admits she was 'immature' and wanted to be popular
Read more: Schoolboy tells jury that he was almost caught slapping PE teacher's bottom as she faces trial over alleged relationship
She admitted to nine charges against the female victims on the first day of the trial at Winchester Crown Court where she was today found guilty of having sex with the 16-year-old boy.
Wiltshire Police said James engaged in 'sexual communications' with a 13-year-old girl and had sex with her when she turned 14 while teaching at Bitterne Park School in Southampton.
She then had sex with the 16-year-old male pupil.
She moved to Hardenhuish School in Chippenham, Wiltshire where she had sex with another 14-year-old schoolgirl.
James was arrested in August 2023 and proceeded to commit offences against one of the students while on bail.
The trial heard the former teacher flirted with the 16-year-old male student in class before they started sending Snapchat messages and arranged for her to drive him to Weston Shore in Southampton, where they kissed in her car.
This then progressed to the pair going to the defendant’s house where they cuddled while watching Wimbledon on the television before going to her bedroom where they had sex.
Edward Culver, prosecuting, told the trial the school was made aware of the incident after another student showed a teacher some text messages apparently sent between the defendant and the complainant.
He said: “They suggested a sexually-charged relationship, he was named as ‘number 8’ in the messages as a cover, him being the eighth man she had slept with. Her photo was visible on the phone screen.”
Mr Culver said: “She acted not only in an unprofessional and overfamiliar way, but failed to recognise any boundaries, exploiting her position to engage in sexual activity with one of her young students/
The court was previously told that James and the teenage boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, "messaged daily" and even discussed the idea of "moving in together".
“Ms James told him she loved him and wanted to move away with her," Edward Culver, prosecuting, told the jury.
In a police interview shown to the court, the boy said he had been “groomed” by the defendant.
He added: “I thought this was great, any teenage boy’s dream, but I think it was wrong, at the time I wasn’t thinking that.”
The boy added that in class, James, who he described as “quite attractive” would “slip him vapes” in his coursework and also said she liked him to call her “Miss” when they were alone together.
He said: “I always called her ‘Miss’, I don’t know why, I think it was her little fantasy or something.”
Wiltshire Police previously confirmed James, of Chippenham, Wiltshire, taught PE at Hardenhuish School in Chippenham and Bitterne Park School in Southampton.