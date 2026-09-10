It can also now be disclosed that she admitted guilty to having sex with two schoolgirls on the first day of the trial at Winchester Crown Court

Bronwen James arriving at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday . Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

A female PE teacher at a school in Hampshire has been found guilty of having sex with a 16-year-old schoolboy after 'slipping him vapes' and insisting that he call her 'Miss' when they were alone together.

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Jurors also found James not guilty on one count of sexual activity with the pupil following 12 hours of deliberations. Picture: Alamy

She admitted to nine charges against the female victims on the first day of the trial at Winchester Crown Court where she was today found guilty of having sex with the 16-year-old boy. Wiltshire Police said James engaged in 'sexual communications' with a 13-year-old girl and had sex with her when she turned 14 while teaching at Bitterne Park School in Southampton. She then had sex with the 16-year-old male pupil. She moved to Hardenhuish School in Chippenham, Wiltshire where she had sex with another 14-year-old schoolgirl. James was arrested in August 2023 and proceeded to commit offences against one of the students while on bail. The trial heard the former teacher flirted with the 16-year-old male student in class before they started sending Snapchat messages and arranged for her to drive him to Weston Shore in Southampton, where they kissed in her car. This then progressed to the pair going to the defendant’s house where they cuddled while watching Wimbledon on the television before going to her bedroom where they had sex.

Bronwen James, 30, was found guilty of three counts. Picture: Alamy

Edward Culver, prosecuting, told the trial the school was made aware of the incident after another student showed a teacher some text messages apparently sent between the defendant and the complainant. He said: “They suggested a sexually-charged relationship, he was named as ‘number 8’ in the messages as a cover, him being the eighth man she had slept with. Her photo was visible on the phone screen.” Mr Culver said: “She acted not only in an unprofessional and overfamiliar way, but failed to recognise any boundaries, exploiting her position to engage in sexual activity with one of her young students/