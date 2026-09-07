Bronwen James also said she took it as a compliment when pupils said they would rather be taught by her than other teachers

James, now 30, is on trial at Winchester Crown Court accused of four charges of sexual activity with a teenager at Bitterne Park School in Southampton, which she denies. . Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

A female PE teacher accused of having sex with a 16-year-old pupil has admitted she was "immature" and "wanted to be popular" with her students.

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She admitted that she cared about being popular and "took it as a compliment" when pupils expressed excitement about being in her classes. Picture: Alamy

Giving evidence on Monday, she said she was "still quite immature" when she started teaching at the age of 21 and admitted she "maybe wasn't there to teach the students". She continued: "I just don't think I was ready for it. I was there to teach the students but as my career progressed I realised I was seeking validation from the wrong people due to my level of teaching." The former teacher said she was "immature" and let pupils in a Year 10 and Year 11 coursework class listen to music on their phones because she "didn't want to upset them...I wanted them to do their work."

Giving evidence on Monday, she said she was "still quite immature" when she started teaching at the age of 21 and admitted she "maybe wasn't there to teach the students". Picture: Alamy

She admitted that she cared about being popular and "took it as a compliment" when pupils expressed excitement about being in her classes. Asked if pupils liked being in her lessons, she said: "Yes I think it happened quite frequently. "I think I took it as a compliment. If a student was to realise that they had me as a teacher they would get excited. They would say can we be with Miss James rather than the other teacher. It felt like a compliment to me." The court was previously told that James and the teenage boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, "messaged daily" and even discussed the idea of "moving in together".

Winchester Crown Court. Picture: Alamy