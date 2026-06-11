A police officer has died after she was hit by a car while responding to an emergency call on a busy A-road in Northumberland.

Pc Jess Turnbull, 19, died after she was hit by a car while responding to another collision in Cramlington, Northumberland, the Chief Constable of Northumbria Police has said.

Northumbria Police said that while she was out of her marked police vehicle at the scene, Pc Turnbull was struck by a black Mercedes CLC that was unconnected to the original incident.

Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine said Pc Turnbull died in hospital on Wednesday, surrounded by her loved ones.

She worked for the response policing team in Northumberland.

Read more: 'You need to give up': Met police chief's warning to phone snatch gangs in London

Read more: Palantir deal 'would have saved 700 jobs', says Met Police chief

Ms Jardine paid tribute to the young officer at the force’s headquarters in North Tyneside, where the Union flag was at half mast.

She said: “This is an extremely tragic incident where Jess lost her life in the line of duty while serving and protecting our communities.

“Our thoughts very much continue to be with her family, friends and all those who have been impacted by this devastating loss.

“We will continue to support her loved ones in any way we can.

“Policing is a family and we are mourning the passing of not only a colleague and a friend but also our own family member, and we will continue to support each other during this extremely difficult time.

“Jess was relatively new in service with so much still to look forward to in her career and life.

“She was a dedicated and committed officer who always sought to do her best to keep her communities safe.

“Every single day police officers up and down the country face danger to protect the public.

“Thankfully, most go home – tragically on this occasion Jess did not.

“I am grateful to all those who wear the uniform with pride to keep us all safe.

“Jess made the ultimate sacrifice and that will never be forgotten.”

Northumbria Police said a 73-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was taken to hospital but has been released.

He was re-arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been bailed.

Police have appealed for witnesses or people with dashcam footage to come forward.

People have been urged not to leave floral tributes to the officer at the scene of the crash for safety reasons.

Members of the public who wish to pay tribute with flowers have been asked to do so at the force headquarters in Middle Engine Lane, Wallsend.

The officer’s family has asked for privacy.

Pc Turnbull was responding to a collision involving two cars, with the occupants of one of the vehicles fleeing the scene.

It was understood Pc Turnbull was the first Northumbria Police officer to be killed on duty since 2006 when Pc Joseph Carroll was fatally injured in a collision caused by a prisoner he was transporting pulling the handbrake on his car.