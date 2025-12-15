A female probation officer has admitted having a relationship with an inmate at top security prison HMP Belmarsh.

Bethany Dent-Reynolds, 27, had the “inappropriate” affair with Kieran Robinson while working at the prison in Woolwich, south-east London.

Dent-Reynolds, of Forest Hill, south-east London, admitted misconduct in a public office when she appeared at Woolwich Crown Court.

She was described as being in an “inappropriate relationship with a serving prisoner named Kieran Robinson between 15 February 2024 and 3 May 2024”.

She was also accused of attempting to access unauthorised information on a computer - this charge was left to lie on file.