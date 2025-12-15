Female probation officer admits ‘inappropriate’ affair with Belmarsh inmate
A female probation officer has admitted having a relationship with an inmate at top security prison HMP Belmarsh.
Bethany Dent-Reynolds, 27, had the “inappropriate” affair with Kieran Robinson while working at the prison in Woolwich, south-east London.
Dent-Reynolds, of Forest Hill, south-east London, admitted misconduct in a public office when she appeared at Woolwich Crown Court.
She was described as being in an “inappropriate relationship with a serving prisoner named Kieran Robinson between 15 February 2024 and 3 May 2024”.
She was also accused of attempting to access unauthorised information on a computer - this charge was left to lie on file.
She denied a second misconduct charge that alleged she was in an “inappropriate, romantic relationship” with Robinson between March 1, 2024, and April 20, 2024, a charge that was later dropped by prosecutors.
She was granted unconditional bail ahead of her sentencing at Woolwich Crown Court on February 6 next year.
HMP Belmarsh is a high security Category A men’s prison which houses infamous inmates such as Manchester bomb plotter Hashem Abedi and Southport killer Axel Rudakubana.