Female teacher who indecently assaulted two teenage pupils arrested hours after failing to turn up for sentencing
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A teacher convicted of having sexual relationships with two pupils at an all-boys school has been arrested after she failed to turn up for her sentencing hearing.
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Sally-Anne Bowen was in her 20s when she had sex with one pupil up to 30 times in the late 1980s, and kissed a second boy when they were aged around 14 to 15.
Her trial heard the chemistry teacher wore short, tight skirts and flirted in class, with one former pupil comparing her behaviour to “a Sabrina Carpenter video”.
Bowen, now 65, was due to be sentenced at Harrow Crown Court on Friday after being convicted earlier this year of seven counts of indecent assault.
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Bowen, of Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, did not turn up to court and an arrest warrant was issued by Judge Karim Ezzat.
On Friday afternoon, the Met Police confirmed she had been caught at Hampshire after fleeing her home.
A force spokesperson said: "On Friday November 20, officers were made aware that a 65-year-old woman had failed to appear at Harrow Crown Court for sentencing.
"A warrant was issued for her arrest and officers promptly launched inquiries to locate her."
"At around 3pm, officers from a neighbouring force found the woman at a location in Hampshire and arrested her on suspicion of failing to appear at court.
"She has been taken into police custody. A new sentencing date will be set by the court in due course."
Neelam Gomersall, prosecuting, previously said there was "no evidence" that Bowen could not attend the sentencing, and information from her partner was "suggestive of refusal rather than inability" to attend.
Defence barrister Mark Kimsey said she had been in contact with solicitors and had engaged with a pre-sentence report, adding there had been "concerns as to her welfare due to the content of the messages" from her.
Her trial heard that Bowen was in her mid-20s when she taught at Christ’s College in Finchley, north London.
One victim told jurors that he had sex with her "about 20 or 30 times" over several months, regularly visited her home and considered her his girlfriend.
The court heard he had fallen in love but kept their relationship secret because Bowen had "drummed it" into him that he must not tell anyone.
In a police interview played to jurors, the victim said Bowen dressed in a "sexually provocative" way.
He said his "introduction to the world was completely governed by Sally-Anne Bowen".
The man said: "I had no respect for authority, no self-respect. My mother never forgave me."
The second victim described spending lunchtimes with Bowen in a cafe, where he was "goaded" into kissing her by other boys and recalled touching her breasts.