Sally-Anne Bowen had sex with one pupil up to 30 times and kissed a second boy when they were aged around 14 to 15 in the 1980s. Picture: PA

By Alex Storey

A teacher convicted of having sexual relationships with two pupils at an all-boys school has been arrested after she failed to turn up for her sentencing hearing.

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Sally-Anne Bowen was in her 20s when she had sex with one pupil up to 30 times in the late 1980s, and kissed a second boy when they were aged around 14 to 15. Her trial heard the chemistry teacher wore short, tight skirts and flirted in class, with one former pupil comparing her behaviour to “a Sabrina Carpenter video”. Bowen, now 65, was due to be sentenced at Harrow Crown Court on Friday after being convicted earlier this year of seven counts of indecent assault. Read more: Anti-migrant activist Danny Tommo jailed for 15 months after slashing migrant boat in the Channel Read more: Councillor stabbed in Bradford was 'intervening to protect a member of council staff'

Sally-Anne Bowen arriving at court on a previous occasion. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Bowen, of Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, did not turn up to court and an arrest warrant was issued by Judge Karim Ezzat. On Friday afternoon, the Met Police confirmed she had been caught at Hampshire after fleeing her home. A force spokesperson said: "On Friday November 20, officers were made aware that a 65-year-old woman had failed to appear at Harrow Crown Court for sentencing. "A warrant was issued for her arrest and officers promptly launched inquiries to locate her." "At around 3pm, officers from a neighbouring force found the woman at a location in Hampshire and arrested her on suspicion of failing to appear at court.

Bowen was arrested hours after failing to turn up to court. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

"She has been taken into police custody. A new sentencing date will be set by the court in due course." Neelam Gomersall, prosecuting, previously said there was "no evidence" that Bowen could not attend the sentencing, and information from her partner was "suggestive of refusal rather than inability" to attend. Defence barrister Mark Kimsey said she had been in contact with solicitors and had engaged with a pre-sentence report, adding there had been "concerns as to her welfare due to the content of the messages" from her. Her trial heard that Bowen was in her mid-20s when she taught at Christ’s College in Finchley, north London.

Bowen was due to be sentenced at Harrow Crown Court. Picture: Benny Sutton/Alamy