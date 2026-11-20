A judge has issued a warrant for the arrest of a teacher convicted of having sexual relationships with two pupils at an all-boys school in the late 1980s after she failed to turn up for her sentencing hearing.

Sally-Anne Bowen was in her 20s when she had sex with one pupil up to 30 times and kissed a second boy when they were aged around 14 to 15.

Her trial heard the chemistry teacher wore short, tight skirts and flirted in class, with one former pupil comparing her behaviour to “a Sabrina Carpenter video”.

After being convicted earlier this year of seven counts of indecent assault, she was granted bail and was due to be sentenced at Harrow Crown Court on Friday.

But Bowen, 65, of Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, did not turn up to court, and Judge Karim Ezzat issued a warrant “not backed by bail”.

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Neelam Gomersall, prosecuting, said there was “no evidence” that Bowen could not attend the sentencing, and information from her partner was “suggestive of refusal rather than inability” to attend.

Defence barrister Mark Kimsey said she had been in contact with solicitors and had engaged with a pre-sentence report, adding there had been “concerns as to her welfare due to the content of the messages” from her.