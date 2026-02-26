The former Duchess of York has also reportedly been staying at a Swiss spa and in the UAE

The former Duchess of York is said to have stayed at a luxury resort in Ireland. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Sarah Ferguson has been keeping a low profile by staying at a remote wellness retreat in Ireland amid the fallout from her ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

It comes after she was spent time at a Swiss spa and in the UAE. Picture: Getty

The Irish spa is well known to the former royal after she stayed there in 2024 and posted a clip from her trip onto TikTok. A royal source told the Mail: "Last time Sarah visited Donegal she spoke about how it was somewhere she could escape to when things were overwhelming, and they can't ever have been more overwhelming for her than they have been in recent weeks. "Just as she did with the Zurich trip, she knew what she was going to in Donegal as she'd been there before and that it was very remote and very discrete so there was minimal chance of her presence becoming known to the wider world." In the social media video shot by Ferguson in late 2024, she said: "Hello everybody, I'm here in Donegal. Looking at the ocean, looking at the beach, looking at the shells. "It's great to be in the wind and just getting fresh air on my face."

She added in her caption: "The benefits of getting some fresh air every day really can do wonders for you. Thank you Donegal!" Ferguson hasn't been seen in public since attending the christening of her granddaughter Athena's christening at St James's Palace in December. Numerous emails released as part of the so-called Epstein files revealed direct contact between the former Duchess and the paedophile financier, including her offering "love, friendship and congratulations" to him following the birth of a baby boy in 2011, after his release from prison. Earlier this month, her charity Sarah's Trust announced it will close amid new revelations over the pair's ties. A spokesperson said at the time: "Our chair, Sarah Ferguson, and the board of trustees have agreed that, with regret, the charity will shortly close for the foreseeable future. "This has been under discussion and in train for some months. We remain extremely proud of the work of the trust over recent years.

Ferguson's ties to Epstein were revealed in newly-released documents. Picture: Getty