The dog cloning reality show, pitched by the cash-strapped royal, was described as a ‘bold and controversial business venture’ by Hollywood insiders

Fergie 'plotted to clone Queen's corgis' for reality TV series. Picture: Alamy / Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Sarah Ferguson reportedly 'plotted to clone Queen's corgis' as part of a US reality TV show pitched to Hollywood executives.

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Queen and her prized Corgi. Picture: Alamy

Described by producers as a "bold and controversial business venture", the show proposed by the former Duchess of York in 2023 involved getting the Queen's dogs genetically replicated in the name of entertainment. The iconic pups, much loved by the late Queen, were bestowed to Fergie eight months after her death in September 2022. Now, it's been reported that the former wife of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor attempted to cash in on the canines, pitching a concept that would see the royal dogs genetically replicated in the name of entertainment. A lucrative concept - one that is currently legal in the US - a cloned pure bred corgi can typically sell for up to £75,000 in the US. Read more: Prince Harry's security funding 'blocked by Home Office for fear of political backlash' Read more: Northern Lights could be visible over parts of the UK tonight as clear skies forecast

Corgi owners and their four legged friends gathered for a memorial walk from Green Park to Kensington Gardens to honour the late Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Alamy

The concept would appeal "to other dog lovers around the world", a source told the Mail on Sunday. Queen Elizabeth's beloved corgis, Muick and Sandy, become known the world over after regularly being photographed with the late royal. Following her death, Fergie is said to have sought to monetise what remained of her royal connection, speaking with a number of TV companies about the concept, according to the Mail. After talking to Ms Ferguson, producers wrote up a synopsis of the pitch, which read: "When Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, is bequeathed two of the Queen’s beloved corgis, she decides to embark on a bold and controversial business venture – cloning the royal pups. "But as she navigates the complex world of genetics and royal protocol, Sarah must also grapple with her own personal demons and strained relationship with the royal family."

Sarah Ferguson, the former Prince Andrew and Prince William. Picture: Alamy