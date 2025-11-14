Sarah Ferguson is ready to flee the UK and move into a luxury Portugal apartment amid the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, according to friends.

Andrew has already been confirmed to be moving into a property on the Sandringham estate following the King's removal of his royal styles and titles.

The move comes after she and ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor prepare to be removed from their residence in the 30-room Royal Lodge mansion in Windsor.

Sources close to her claim a guest suite at a £3.6 million luxury oceanfront villa, owned by her daughter Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, will be made available to her after she leaves England.

But Ferguson will not be joining him, as the couple finally separate after living together despite their divorce in 1996.

67-year-old Ferguson was removed from her role with multiple charities after an email resurface showing her calling paedophile financier Epstein her "supreme friend".

She has also been axed by her roles on This Morning and Loose Women.

The former Duchess of York has reportedly held talks with a "brand rescue team" as she seeks to revive her tattered reputation.

Her youngest child, Princess Eugenie, is set to offer her the European apartment, which the young royal purchased in 2022, to get away from her scandals.

A neighbour said: "The word here is that Fergie will be arriving sometime in January.

"How long she’ll stay is anyone’s guess but if it's a long-term move, I can guarantee she’ll fit well into the social scene.

"Scores of celebrities and Hollywood stars have been snapping up properties in the area."