Alonso, who won successive world championship titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006, will turn 47 next year and there had been suggestions he was contemplating retirement.

The Spaniard, though, maintains his desire for further success burns as strong as ever, with Aston Martin set to retain the same driver pairing for a fifth consecutive season.

“I took my time to make this decision, but racing is my life, my passion, and I know I still have the speed and determination to compete at the highest level,” Alonso said in a team press release.

“I’m committed for the long term with this team and to helping us succeed. I truly believe in what we are building: we have strong leadership, incredible people, partners and facilities.”