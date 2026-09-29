'Racing is my life': Fernando Alonso, 46, ends retirement speculation by signing up for another F1 season with Aston Martin
The Spaniard says he still has the 'speed and determination' to compete at the top level and will race alongside team-mate Lance Stroll
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Fernando Alonso will remain with Aston Martin for 2027 alongside Lance Stroll.
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Alonso, who won successive world championship titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006, will turn 47 next year and there had been suggestions he was contemplating retirement.
The Spaniard, though, maintains his desire for further success burns as strong as ever, with Aston Martin set to retain the same driver pairing for a fifth consecutive season.
“I took my time to make this decision, but racing is my life, my passion, and I know I still have the speed and determination to compete at the highest level,” Alonso said in a team press release.
“I’m committed for the long term with this team and to helping us succeed. I truly believe in what we are building: we have strong leadership, incredible people, partners and facilities.”
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Canadian Stroll is set to enter his 11th Formula One season in 2027, having first signed with the team in 2019.
“I’m very happy to continue with Aston Martin Aramco for the long term. I’ve been on this journey since the beginning and I believe we have the resources and the people to become a winning team,” he said.
“There is so much hard work going on at Silverstone with real progress being made, and the determination I see in every department is a huge motivation for me. I know we are heading in the right direction, and my commitment is stronger than ever to help us achieve our goals.”
Aston Martin executive chairman Lawrence Stroll is confident the duo can continue to move the team forward.
“We are here to win, and whilst our short-term focus remains on improving performance, I believe we have the world-class talent we need to achieve our long-term objectives,” he said.