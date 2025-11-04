The festive outfit dates back to the 2003 hit Christmas film starring the comedy star as Buddy the Elf

Will Ferrell's Elf costume could fetch between £100k-£200k. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Will Ferrell's famous festive consume from the Christmas film Elf could fetch up to £200,000 when it goes to auction.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The green, white, yellow and black outfit is set to go under the hammer as part of a movie memorabilia auction next month. The costume, which originates from the film’s producer Jon Berg, is screen matched to the lift scene where Buddy pushes all of the buttons to see them light up like a Christmas tree. The movie, about a man raised as one of Father Christmas' elves who travels to New York to find his real father, was released in 2003 to widespread critical acclaim, and is considered to be one of the top Christmas films of all time. Read more: Justin Baldoni loses $400 Million lawsuit against Blake Lively as he misses court deadline Read more: Millie Bobby Brown reportedly files harassment claim against on-screen dad, David Harbour

The costume is set to go under the hammer next month. Picture: PA

Propstore's Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction showcases a range of props, costumes and other items, including the hoverboard used by Michael J Fox’s character Marty McFly in Back To The Future Part II (1989) and III (1990), which has a pre-sale estimate of £60,000 to £120,000. Also included is a heavily annotated personal shooting script from Die Hard (1988), once owned by Alan Rickman, which could fetch between £30,000 and £60,000. Rickman, who died at the age of 69 in 2016, will also have his annotated shooting script from romantic comedy Christmas film Love Actually (2003) go under the hammer. The collection's top lot is Boba Fett’s EE-3 carbine blaster from Star Wars The Empire Strikes Back (1980), which has a pre-sale estimate of £350,000 to £700,000.

Propstore CEO Stephen Lane holds Boba Fett's (Jeremy Bulloch) Hero screen, photo, and serial number-matched EE-3 Carbine Rifle from the 1980 film 'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back' (estimate £350,000 - 700,000). Picture: PA

Other highlights include the fedora worn by Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom (1984), which carries a pre-sale estimate of £150,000 to £300,000, and Tobey Maguire’s symbiote suit with lenses in Spider-Man 3 (2007), which could fetch between £75,000 and £150,000. A number of horror props will also be auctioned, including a Ghostface mask from Scream (1996) and the stunt axe of Jack Nicholson’s character Jack Torrance in The Shining (1980), which is expected to sell for between £50,000 and £100,000. There is also an SFX baby dragon Viserion from Game Of Thrones, the Tinker Bell costume worn by Julia Roberts in Hook (1991), and Will Smith’s suit ensemble as Agent J in Men In Black (1997).

A Propstore employee looks at Victoria Page's (Moira Shearer) Red Shoes from the 1948 film 'The Red Shoes' (estimate £20,000 - 40,000). Picture: PA