A man has admitted outraging public decency after having sex on a Ferris wheel at Download Festival in Leicestershire and will have to pay £182.

Innes Miller, 33, of Glastonbury Close in Edwalton, Nottinghamshire, pleaded guilty to the offence following the incident at the rock festival in Castle Donington on 13 June.

The court heard that Miller and a woman, who had been dealt with by police outside of court, engaged in a sexual act on the ride before Guns N’ Roses were due to headline.

Prosecutor Sally Bedford said a woman had been at the festival with her 10-year-old son when they boarded the Ferris wheel on the Saturday lunchtime.

She said the boy had alerted his mother to what was happening in another carriage, where the pair were seen having sex.

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