Man who went viral after having sex on a Ferris wheel at Download Festival admits public decency offence
Innes Miller was filmed having sex on a ferris wheel moments before Guns N’ Roses performed their headline set
A man has admitted outraging public decency after having sex on a Ferris wheel at Download Festival in Leicestershire and will have to pay £182.
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Innes Miller, 33, of Glastonbury Close in Edwalton, Nottinghamshire, pleaded guilty to the offence following the incident at the rock festival in Castle Donington on 13 June.
The court heard that Miller and a woman, who had been dealt with by police outside of court, engaged in a sexual act on the ride before Guns N’ Roses were due to headline.
Prosecutor Sally Bedford said a woman had been at the festival with her 10-year-old son when they boarded the Ferris wheel on the Saturday lunchtime.
She said the boy had alerted his mother to what was happening in another carriage, where the pair were seen having sex.
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The court heard that families with children were nearby having picnics, while a number of festival-goers watched, some cheered the couple on and filmed the incident, sharing footage online.
Police identified Miller and the woman after the video was uploaded to social media. The woman admitted her involvement and was given an out-of-court disposal.
Miller initially gave a no-comment interview but entered a guilty plea at Leicester Magistrates Court today.
His solicitor, Saeel Hussain, said Miller had been drinking and described the incident as a “complete and utter moment of madness”.
Magistrate Anne Cowan told Miller: “Going viral on multiple platforms has nothing to do with the courts. You will be fined £80, there’s a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. This will be repaid at £20 per month.”
The court heard that Miller was called by his employer, informing him that he was all over the internet, leading him to be ashamed and embarrassed after footage of the incident spread online.