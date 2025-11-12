Ferry firm apologises after ‘adult film’ mistakenly broadcast to children left kids screaming
The adult film played on the TV after passengers watched the Formula One grand prix
A ferry company apologised after children were left “screaming” when an adult film was played on one of its ships from France to Sussex.
DFDS has said it is “very sorry” after the incident, which happened on board the ferry from Dieppe in France to Newhaven.
It said that an “adult film” was mistakenly broadcast on the lounge television to passengers after watching a Formula One grand prix, causing children on board to be exposed to what one passenger described as “hardcore porn”.
A spokesperson said the incident took place during a delay, when the ferry was sent back to France because of a technical fault at Newhaven Port.
A group of passengers asked if they could watch the Formula One grand prix on the TV in the onboard lounges, and the adult film played after the race.
DFDS said the crew were “not aware” that the film was due to be broadcast, adding: “Once the crew were alerted to the content, the channel was swiftly changed.”
It said the channel had since been removed from the list of available stations on the boat, saying: “This will not happen again.
“We are very sorry for the understandable upset and anger that this caused.”
Speaking to The Argus, in Brighton, one passenger, who wished to remain anonymous, described the incident – which happened at the end of October – as “a bit mad”.
They told the paper: “Suddenly, kids ran out of the recliner lounge area screaming.
“Some parents came out and they were asking the man who worked there to sort the TV out, they were saying ‘there’s hardcore porn on the TV’.
“I couldn’t see it, but it was audible.”
The passenger went on to say that a member of staff turned the television off, and added: “It was a bit mad. I don’t know how it got on there.
“It was a whole mess with the ferry crossing. People were really disgruntled.”