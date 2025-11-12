The adult film played on the TV after passengers watched the Formula One grand prix

By Ella Bennett

A ferry company apologised after children were left “screaming” when an adult film was played on one of its ships from France to Sussex.

DFDS has said it is "very sorry" after the incident, which happened on board the ferry from Dieppe in France to Newhaven. It said that an "adult film" was mistakenly broadcast on the lounge television to passengers after watching a Formula One grand prix, causing children on board to be exposed to what one passenger described as "hardcore porn". A spokesperson said the incident took place during a delay, when the ferry was sent back to France because of a technical fault at Newhaven Port. A group of passengers asked if they could watch the Formula One grand prix on the TV in the onboard lounges, and the adult film played after the race.