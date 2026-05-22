This is the first holiday period since the implementation of the EU’s entry-exit system (EES).

Ferry passengers told to prepare for long queues and delays at Port of Dover. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Ferry passengers have been warned they could face long queues and delays travelling through the Port of Dover over the Bank Holiday due to EU border checks.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The port is preparing for 18,000 travellers between Friday and Sunday, and warned that the busiest periods each day will be between 6am and about 1pm. Saturday will be the port’s busiest day of the year so far, with more than 8,000 travellers. As this is the first holiday period since the implementation of the EU’s entry-exit system (EES), officials are urging passengers to follow travel advice to keep journeys running smoothly. EES involves people from third-party countries, such as the UK, having their fingerprints registered and a photograph taken to enter the Schengen Area, which consists of 29 European countries, mainly in the EU. But the Port of Dover said the full system was not running for cars yet, and that it is still awaiting delivery and installation of the French technology. Read more: Brits to bask in sun over Bank Holiday weekend as temperatures to soar to 33C Read more: Traffic jams expected on popular tourist routes as Bank Holiday getaway begins

EES involves people from third-party countries, such as the UK, having their fingerprints registered. Picture: Alamy

It means French border police are manually creating traveller records at the eastern docks. The Port of Dover said there were hour-long processing waits at border control by 6am on Friday. Passengers are being advised to use the main road routes to the port, arrive no earlier than two hours before departure and ensure they have a confirmed booking and all travel documents ready. Travellers are also being told to prepare for possible delays by bringing food and water, while anyone who misses their ferry because of disruption will be moved on to the next available sailing. Meanwhile, the AA has estimated that 23.4 million car journeys will take place on Friday.