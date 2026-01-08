There has been a sharp increase in the proportion of patients experiencing long waits in ambulances outside hospitals in England

Festive gatherings may have led to ‘bounce back’ in winter viruses. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Christmas and new year gatherings may have caused a “bounce back” in winter viruses, with the number of people in hospital with flu up slightly, according to NHS England.

People in hospital beds with flu in England averaged 2,924 each day during the week ending January 4, up 9% from 2,676 the previous week. The figure had previously been on a downwards trend, after reaching 3,140 in the week ending December 14. The latest round of NHS data also shows there has been a sharp increase in the proportion of patients experiencing long waits in ambulances outside hospitals in England before being handed over to A&E teams. Some 33% of patients arriving by ambulance at hospitals last week waited at least 30 minutes to be handed over.

NHS data also shows there has been a sharp increase in the proportion of patients experiencing long waits in ambulances outside hospitals. Picture: Alamy

This is up from 18% the previous week and is the highest figure so far this winter. The week did include New Year’s Eve, which is one of the busiest nights of the year for ambulance crews. Some 12% of ambulance handovers last week, or 11,805 patients, were delayed by more than an hour, up from 4% the previous week and also the highest level so far this winter. Overall, bed occupancy in England’s hospitals was up 5% on the previous week at just under 92%. NHS national medical director Professor Meghana Pandit said: “It’s clear that the worst is far from over for the NHS this winter, with hospitals again experiencing a rise in patients admitted with flu and other respiratory virus cases last week. “The cold weather also means we are also seeing more vulnerable patients with respiratory problems in A&E and more injuries from slips and falls due to the icy conditions, so it remains an extremely busy time. “Staff continue to work incredibly hard and we are seeing teams across the country pulling out all the stops to ensure patients get the care they need. “It remains important that people come forward for care as usual and there are still plenty of opportunities to get vaccinated and get protected against flu.”

Analysis shows the number of flu patients in hospitals is rising fastest in southern and eastern England while other areas of the country have seen either a much smaller jump or no change week on week. The largest percentage increase is in south-west England, where 252 flu patients were in hospital last week, up 36% from 185 the previous week. South-east England has seen a 24% jump, up from 290 patients to 360, while in eastern England the number of patients has risen by 17%, from 338 to 396. There have been smaller percentage increases in north-west England (up 8% from 253 patients to 274) and the Midlands (up 6% from 564 to 597), while in north-east England and Yorkshire the figure is broadly unchanged, up 0.2% from 628 to 629. In London the figure is also largely unchanged, down 0.8% week on week from 419 patients to 416.