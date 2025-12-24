One in four festive shoppers ‘will still be buying gifts after Christmas Day’
A survey indicated that shoppers expect to spend £163 on average in the Boxing Day sales.
The last-minute Christmas gift-buying frenzy may have reached its peak, but a quarter (25%) of festive shoppers will not be buying some of the presents they intend to give until after Christmas Day, a survey indicates.
Two-fifths (41%) of people surveyed for cashback website Rakuten said snapping up presents in the post-Christmas sales is a good way to save money, amid the squeeze on living costs.
And a third (32%) believe that the money saved by delaying Christmas shopping makes the tradition of opening gifts on Christmas Day worth changing.
Men are more likely to leave buying gifts until after Christmas Day than women, according to the research.
The research also found that, apart from the financial savings, there were other advantages to leaving some gift-buying until after Christmas Day.
Some people were holding off to avoid pre-Christmas stress and crowds, and some believe that buying gifts after Christmas Day helps to extend the festive atmosphere into the new year.
The survey also indicated that many gift recipients will not mind waiting until after December 25 to find something for them under the Christmas tree.
For more than half (52%) of those who celebrate Christmas, receiving a gift after Christmas Day is not an issue, according to the survey of 2,000 people across the UK carried out by OnePoll in October.
Rakuten’s savings expert, Bola Sol, said: “With prices slashed and discounts galore, waiting a few extra days can mean big savings. It’s a great way to stretch the present budget, especially for those who aren’t too fussy about receiving or giving gifts on Christmas Day.”
She suggested setting a Boxing Day sales budget, comparing prices, and combining gift budgets with friends and family members to give a more meaningful gift without overspending.