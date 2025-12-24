The last-minute Christmas gift-buying frenzy may have reached its peak, but a quarter (25%) of festive shoppers will not be buying some of the presents they intend to give until after Christmas Day, a survey indicates.

Two-fifths (41%) of people surveyed for cashback website Rakuten said snapping up presents in the post-Christmas sales is a good way to save money, amid the squeeze on living costs.

And a third (32%) believe that the money saved by delaying Christmas shopping makes the tradition of opening gifts on Christmas Day worth changing.

Men are more likely to leave buying gifts until after Christmas Day than women, according to the research.

The survey indicated that shoppers expect to spend £163 on average in the Boxing Day sales.

