The State Visit Rehearsal took place in Windsor, Berkshire today ahead of the State Visit of the German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier today. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The King and Queen are set to welcome the German president to Windsor Castle on Wednesday for a festive state visit.

A glittering state banquet will be staged in honour of Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, former judge Elke Budenbender, in the grand St George's Hall, with a towering Christmas tree serving as the backdrop. The six-metre (19.6ft) Nordmann fir has been illuminated with 3,000 lights and decked out in shimmering green and gold ornaments and stretches up to the vaulted ceiling, with garlands adorning the room's balconies. Some 160 guests will dine on a nearly 50-metre long (164ft) mahogany table which runs the entire length of the hall. They will also be served a bespoke cocktail created specially for the occasion – a tradition started by the King. As Christmas comes to Windsor Castle, the Duchess of Sussex's With Love, Meghan holiday special is premiering on Netflix on Wednesday, with the former actress sharing festive craft, decorating and baking tips. The three-day state visit is the first by a German leader to the UK for 27 years and the streets of Windsor, outside the castle in Berkshire, have been decorated with giant German and union flags in celebration.

German and Union Jack flags in Windsor. The State Visit Rehearsal took place in Windsor, Berkshire today ahead of the State Visit of the German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Frau Elke Budenbender today. Picture: Alamy

The King and the royal family have German heritage themselves, but Charles’ great-grandfather King George V dropped the German surname Saxe-Coburg-Gotha in 1917 in favour of Windsor amid anti-German feeling during the First World War. The Prince and Princess of Wales will turn out in support of the monarch by welcoming the German leader and Ms Budenbender at Heathrow Airport on Wednesday morning before escorting them to Windsor. Unlike US president Donald Trump in September who was kept away from public view, Mr Steinmeier and his wife will enjoy a carriage ride through the streets, past the crowds, to the castle, before a ceremonial welcome in the quadrangle. The president will visit Downing Street for talks with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on Wednesday afternoon and join a roundtable of UK and German business leaders.

A preview of the State apartments at Windsor Castle decorated with magnificent Christmas displays . Christmas decorations are part of a visit to Windsor Castle. Picture: Alamy