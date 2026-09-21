Developers are increasingly offloading properties to housing associations and investment firms over UK buyers

New build residential blocks along the WaterWorks River in Stratford, London, England. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Only one in five London new-builds are now sold to British buyers, new data has revealed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A collapse in demand and rising construction costs are among the factors being blamed for the slump. Picture: Alamy

Tim Craine, founder of Molior, said developers were predicting that selling the homes to people will be "very, very difficult". He told the Telegraph: “It is a feature of a weak market. People have stopped buying new homes in London." Developers are deciding that launching the homes to sell to people will be a "failed strategy" and opting to offload them to private equity "to avoid a cash flow situation in 12 months’ time" he said. The figures come as Andy Burnham is on track to miss his government's target of building 1.5 million new homes by the end of the current Parliament by more than half.

Andy Burnham is on track to miss his government's target of building 1.5 million new homes by the end of the current Parliament by more than half. Picture: Alamy