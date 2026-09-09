Taking 80 steps per minute and completing fewer than 5,000 steps per day may be just as effective as 5,000 to 7,500 steps at 60 steps per minute

While many people believe they should aim for 10,000 steps per day, researchers have cast new light on the issue through a study which suggests intensity also matters. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Dartford

Walking at a faster pace may be just as good for your health as longer, slower walks, research suggests.

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While many people believe they should aim for 10,000 steps per day, researchers have cast new light on the issue through a study which suggests intensity also matters. The research, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, found taking 80 steps per minute and completing fewer than 5,000 steps per day may be just as effective as 5,000 to 7,500 at 60 steps per minute. The study involved almost 65,000 people with an average age of 61 who wore activity trackers for seven days straight to check how walking affected their risk of death from any cause. Some 70,000 people in the study also wore the trackers in relation to their risk of death from cardiovascular disease. Read More: Murdered Rhiannon Whyte's mum accuses Home Office of gaslighting her - as she condemns Labour's handling of asylum Read More: Abuse of RNLI staff and volunteers is 'wholly unacceptable', the charity’s chief executive says

At the start of the study, people’s daily step count was divided into four categories: 0–5,000 steps; 5,000–7,500; 7,500–10,000 and more than 10,000. Each person’s fastest and sustained stepping rate during their most active half hour of the day was also recorded. Researchers from Monash University in Australia then examined data on the number of people dying from any cause or from cardiovascular disease over around eight years of follow-up. Overall, 1,697 people in the study died from any cause while 502 died from cardiovascular disease. Analysis showed that the risk of death was substantially lower among those achieving a higher stepping pace (at least 80 steps per minute) but fewer than 5,000 daily steps. This was similar to to the lower risk of death among those clocking up 5,000–7,500 daily steps but at a lower stepping pace (60 steps per minute), This researchers said this suggests “that higher intensity at lower volume can provide health benefits comparable to that of lower intensity but higher volume”. Maintaining a higher pace for at least 30 minutes per day was associated with a progressively lower risk of death from any cause among those accumulating fewer than 7,500 steps/day. Overall, the study found that 7,500–10,000 steps per day offered the lowest risk of an early death, irrespective of the pace. Similar findings were found for the risk of a cardiovascular disease death.

Maintaining a higher pace for at least 30 minutes per day was associated with a progressively lower risk of death from any cause among those accumulating fewer than 7,500 steps/day. Picture: Alamy