Policymakers are rightly concerned about the growing number of young people who are not in education, employment or training (NEET).

As Alan Milburn’s forthcoming review is expected to highlight, too many young people are falling through gaps in a system that should be helping them thrive.

But if we are serious about tackling the NEET challenge, we need to look further upstream.

By the time a young person has disengaged from education or employment, many of the factors that put them at risk have already been building for years.

In fact, Britain’s debate about NEETs is taking place at least a decade too late.

The conversation today understandably focuses on adolescents and young adults. Those interventions matter and can change lives. But prevention matters too.

If we want to reduce the number of young people becoming NEET, we need to pay far more attention to the earliest years of childhood, when some of the strongest predictors of future outcomes first emerge.

The first five years of life are critical to children’s cognitive, social and emotional development.

Poor school readiness is a warning sign that is routinely spotted and recorded but rarely acted upon effectively.

Our latest annual school readiness survey found that almost one in three children arrives at the school gate assessed as underprepared in the life skills necessary to fully engage with primary education.

One in four children starting Reception is not yet toilet-trained, and many cannot feed themselves, hold a pencil, or follow simple instructions.

Teachers are being forced to function as a front-line social service, losing over two hours of teaching time every day supporting children who lack these basic skills.

These are not just early years challenges. They influence how children experience school, how they learn and the opportunities available to them later in life.

This is one of the most important social mobility and economic challenges facing the country. Many of the gaps we worry about later in education, employment and wellbeing do not suddenly appear at GCSE. They emerge much, much earlier.

There has been encouraging progress. New government data shows more children are reaching a Good Level of Development (GLD) by the end of Reception, moving the country closer to the ambition of having 75 per cent of children school-ready by 2028. But disadvantaged children continue to be significantly less likely to reach that milestone than their peers.

The good news is that we do not need to start from scratch. Across the country, communities are already showing what is possible when services and families work together around shared goals for children.

At Kindred Squared, we bring together education, health, local authorities, voluntary organisations and parents to improve school readiness – and we are seeing results.

In York, a community-wide effort has almost halved the number of children starting school not yet toilet-trained in less than a year. And an average of 88% of children leaving Ark Start nurseries since 2021, where many children live in less affluent communities, have achieved GLD – well above the 72.3% national figure and considerably more than the 54.8 per cent of children eligible for free school meals achieving GLD last year.

Both examples show what can be achieved. Not through a silver bullet, but through sustained collaboration, shared accountability and a focus on the outcomes that matter most for children.

The challenge facing policymakers now is not whether early intervention works. It is how we ensure that more families can benefit from approaches that are already making a difference.

That matters not only for children and families, but for the country. At a time when policymakers are rightly concerned about economic growth, public service pressures and social mobility, helping more children arrive at school ready to thrive is one of the smartest long-term investments we can make.

Yet early years support still receives a relatively small share of public investment compared with the scale of its impact.

The Department for Education allocates the Early Years only around 9% of its total day-to-day spending – a profound misallocation of resources, given that solid foundations developed by 22 months are the strongest predictor of achievement at age 26.

This should not be a partisan issue. Giving children the best possible start in life is about opportunity, fairness and ensuring every child can fulfil their potential.

The worst outcome would be to lose momentum just as evidence of what works is becoming clearer. Government should back, expand and accelerate approaches that are already showing impact, helping local systems learn from one another and scale success.

If we want fewer young people becoming disengaged from education and employment in the future, we cannot wait until they are teenagers to act. Every child deserves the chance to arrive at school ready to thrive, progress confidently through education and move successfully into adult life.

The most effective way to tackle tomorrow’s NEETs challenge is to give more children the strongest possible start today.

____________________

Felicity Gillespie is Chief Executive of Kindred Squared and Trustee of Ark Schools.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk